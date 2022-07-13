Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs to compete

Jacobs, who set a European record in Tokyo during his gold medal-winning effort, has been suffering from a thigh injury since mid-may.

AFP
ROME 13 July, 2022 16:28 IST
ROME 13 July, 2022 16:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men’s 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs celebrates winning the men’s 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jacobs, who set a European record in Tokyo during his gold medal-winning effort, has been suffering from a thigh injury since mid-may.

Italy’s shock Olympic 100 metre champion Marcell Jacobs will bid to add the world crown to his medals cabinet despite an injury-affected campaign, the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old will be on the start line for the 100m heats which get underway on Friday, the first day of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jacobs kicked off the season with world 60m indoor gold in Belgrade, but a thigh injury in mid-May has disrupted his outdoor campaign withdrawing at short notice from several meets.

“The double Olympic champion (he also won 4x100 metres relay gold in Tokyo) will take part in the 100m heats scheduled for Friday,” said the federation in a statement.

“The decision was taken after a discussion between the athlete, his coach Paolo Camossi and the technical directors of the Italian team after reassuring news coming out of his training camp at Beaverton, near Portland.”

Also Read
World Athletics Championships: Grant Holloway, ‘Wonder Boy’ of the United States

Camossi told Wednesday’s edition of newspaper Corriere della Sera, the injury cloud had been well and truly lifted.

“The physical problem has been resolved, he does not feel any pain at all,” said Camossi.

Jacobs, who has also been affected by intestinal problems this season which forced him to withdraw from the Nairobi meet at the beginning of May, has run just two 100m this term.

He timed 9.99 seconds, aided by a favourable wind, on May 18 and then on June 25 won the Italian title in a time of 10.12sec, far from the European record of 9.80sec he set when winning the Olympic title in Tokyo last year.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us