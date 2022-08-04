Rupal Chaudhary topped her semifinal with a personal best 52.27s and entered the women’s 400m final of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Cali, Colombia, on Wednesday.

She was the second fastest overall, behind Great Britain’s Yemi Mary John (51.72s).

However Priya H. Mohan, who was fourth at last year’s under-20 Worlds, crashed out after finishing fifth in her semifinal, and 10 th overall, in 53.22s.

Meanwhile, Vivek Kumar entered the men’s javelin throw final after finishing fourth in his qualification group (Group A) and eighth overall with 69.68m.