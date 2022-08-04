Athletics

World Under-20 Athletics C’ships: Rupal, Vivek enter final

Vivek Kumar entered the men’s javelin throw final after finishing fourth in his qualification group.

Stan Rayan
04 August, 2022 22:14 IST
04 August, 2022 22:14 IST
Rupal Chaudhary (first from left), qualified for the women’s 400m final with a Personal Best of 52.27s while Priya H. Mohan (third from left) missed out after finishing fourth in her semifinal.

Rupal Chaudhary (first from left), qualified for the women’s 400m final with a Personal Best of 52.27s while Priya H. Mohan (third from left) missed out after finishing fourth in her semifinal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Vivek Kumar entered the men’s javelin throw final after finishing fourth in his qualification group.

Rupal Chaudhary topped her semifinal with a personal best 52.27s and entered the women’s 400m final of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Cali, Colombia, on Wednesday.

She was the second fastest overall, behind Great Britain’s Yemi Mary John (51.72s).

However Priya H. Mohan, who was fourth at last year’s under-20 Worlds, crashed out after finishing fifth in her semifinal, and 10 th overall, in 53.22s.

Meanwhile, Vivek Kumar entered the men’s javelin throw final after finishing fourth in his qualification group (Group A) and eighth overall with 69.68m.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us