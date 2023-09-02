MagazineBuy Print

Xiamen Diamond League, Highlights: Avinash Sable fifth in 3000m steeplechase, qualifies for Finals in Eugene; Praveen fifth, Abdulla sixth in triple jump

Read Sportstar’s highlights of the Xiamen Diamond League where Avinash Sable finished fifth in men’s 3000m steeplechase and qualified for the Diamond League Finals to be held in Eugene on September 16-17 while Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker finished fifth and sixth, respectively in men’s triple jump.

Updated : Sep 02, 2023 18:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Steeplechaser Avinash Sable (left), and triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker (center) and Praveen Chithravel (right) will compete at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting today.
Steeplechaser Avinash Sable (left), and triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker (center) and Praveen Chithravel (right) will compete at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting today. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable (left), and triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker (center) and Praveen Chithravel (right) will compete at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting today. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Xiamen Diamond League where Avinash Sable finished fifth in men’s 3000m steeplechase and qualified for the Diamond League Finals to be held in Eugene on September 16-17 while Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker finished fifth and sixth, respectively in men’s triple jump. This was Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolded at Egret Stadium in Xiamen.

  • September 02, 2023 18:33
    Here are the Indian athletes who are set to compete in Diamond League Finals in Eugene on September 16-17

    Men’s Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra

    Men’s Long Jump - M. Sreeshankar

    Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable

  • September 02, 2023 18:30
    ICYM, here are the top three athletes in the remaining events

    Women’s 400m Hurdles:

    Rushell Clayton (Jamaica) - 53.56s

    Andrenette Knight (Jamaica) - 53.87s

    Janieve Russell (Jamaica) - 54.01s

    Women’s 1500m:

    Freweyni Hailu (Ethiopia) - 3:56.56s

    Nelly Chepchirchir (Kenya) - 3:56.72s

    Linden Hall (Australia) - 3:57.92s

    Men’s 110m Hurdles:

    Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) - 12.96s

    Daniel Roberts (USA) - 13.03s

    Grant Holloway (USA) - 13.12s

  • September 02, 2023 18:16
    Men’s Triple Jump Final Round

    Massive from Diaz Hernandez - 17.43m.

    Zango comes up with his best jump of the night but it is not enough - 17.22m

    Foul for Scott.

    Diaz Hernandez wins the competition!

  • September 02, 2023 18:04
    Men’s Triple Jump Fifth Round - Praveen - 16.21m, Abdulla - 16.25m

    Diaz Hernandez has decided to skip this round. The Italian is quite confident that he will remain in top three and get one more attempt after his second-round jump of 17.25m

    Further improvement for world champion Zango - 17.07m

    Foul for Scott but at the moment, he is third with 16.65m.

    Foul for Triki and his competition is over.

    Praveen needs more than 16.65m to have a chance of making it to top three. However, the Indian can only manage 16.21m this time and he is out as well.

    Can Abdulla find a big jump and enter the top three? No, he can’t - 16.25m it is. He too misses out on making it to the final round.

    Fourth foul in a row for Benard.

    Last jumper in this round is Ruiting Wu of China. But the local hope can only register an effort of 15.75m.

    Diaz Hernandez, Zango and Scott are through to the final round.

  • September 02, 2023 17:54
    Men’s Triple Jump Fourth Round - Praveen - 16.14m, Abdulla - 16.24m

    Foul for Diaz Hernandez and Donald Scott in the fourth round.

    Massive improvement for world champion Zango - 16.99m

    Triki - 16.29m

    No improvement for Praveen this time - 16.14m. Abdulla does slightly better - 16.24m.

    Third straight foul for Benard. Just 13.08m for Wu.

  • September 02, 2023 17:53
    Women’s Discus Throw Top Three

    Brilliant final throw from home favourite and 2022 world champion Feng Bin - 67.41m - to win the event!!!!

    Top three:

    Feng Bin (China) - 67.41m

    Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) - 67.32m

    Third-place finish for world champion Laulauga Tausaga (USA) - 64.31m

  • September 02, 2023 17:49
    Men’s Triple Jump Third Round - Praveen - 16.42m, Abdulla - 16.21m

    Indian jumpers continue to improve with every round. Praveen - 16.42m and Abdulla - 16.21m. The two are fifth and sixth, respectively.

    Diaz Hernandez still leads with his second-round jump of 17.25m.

  • September 02, 2023 17:38
    Men’s 3000m steeplechase - El Bakkali wins, Sable finishes fifth (qualifies for Diamond League finals)

    Eyes on world champion El Bakkali and Kenya’s Kibiwot. After a disappointing performance at world championships, will India’s Avinash Sable be able to show his class today?

    El Bakkali leads the pack after 400m with Sable in sixth place. The Indian is seventh with one-third of the race done.

    Commonwealth champion Kibiwot has taken the lead from El Bakkali with 1600m mark reached. Sable still seventh. The Indian might need to make a move soon.

    Two-third of the race done and world champion El Bakkali is back in the lead, Kibiwot second. No change in Sable’s position - seventh.

    With 500m to go, El Bakkali continues to lead the pack but in second place is Ethiopia’s Firewu now. Kibiwot is third. Sable seventh.

    El Bakkali wins the race with Firewu second. Amos Serem is third with his Kenyan teammate Kibiwot in fourth. Impressive performance from Sable to jump to fifth in the final lap.

    Top Three:

    Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 8:10.31s

    Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia) - 8:11.29s

    Amos Serem (Kenya) - 8:14.41s

    Sable fifth with 8:16.27s. The Indian has qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Eugene.

    Here are the top ten who will compete in Eugene on September 16-17:

    Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

    Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya)

    Abrham Sime (Ethiopia)

    Getnet Wale (Ethiopia)

    Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia)

    Avinash Sable (India)

    Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (Kenya)

    Benjamin Kigen (Kenya)

    Ryuji Miura (Japan)

    Daniel Arce (Spain)

  • September 02, 2023 17:31
    Men’s Triple Jump Second Round - Praveen - 16.27m, Abdulla - 15.98m

    Zango marginally improves his first round jump - 16.73m

    Praveen goes past 16m mark - 16.27m

    Diaz Hernandez takes the lead with a massive jump of 17.25m!

    Triki - 16.48m, Scott - 16.49m, Taylor - 15.68m, Benard - foul, Wu - 16.09m

    Abdulla ends second round with 15.98m

  • September 02, 2023 17:30
    Women’s 400m Top three

    Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) - 49.36s

    Candice McLeod (Jamaica) - 50.19s

    Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) - 50.45s

  • September 02, 2023 17:20
    Men’s Triple Jump First Round - Praveen - 15.91m, Abdulla - 15.86m

    Newly-crowned world champion Zango opens the competition with a jump of 16.71m

    Andy Diaz Hernandez, who recently changed his nationality from Cuban to Italian, begins with 16.70m.

    Not a very good start for Praveen Chithravel - only 15.91m

    Triki of Algeria - 16.31m.

    USA’s three jumpers: Donald Scott - 16.34m, foul for Christian Taylor and 16.17m for Chris Benard.

    China’s Ruiting Wu - 15.40m

    Like Praveen, Abdulla too begins with a sub-16 jump - it is 15.86m

  • September 02, 2023 17:18
    Men’s 800m Top three

    World champion Marco Arop of Canada loses by a whisker!

    Top three:

    Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya) - 1:43.20s (World-Lead)

    Marco Arop (Canada) - 1:43.24s (Personal Best)

    Benjamin Robert (France) - 1:43.88s

  • September 02, 2023 17:16
    Women’s High Jump Top three

    No problems for world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh as he easily wins the competition.

    Top three:

    Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) - 2.02m

    Lia Apostolovski (Slovenia) - 1.92m

    Eleanor Patterson (Australia) - 1.92m

  • September 02, 2023 17:09
    Men’s 100m final - Coleman matches world-leading time!

    Stunning performance from USA’s Christian Coleman as he storms to a comfortable victory in 9.83s, matching Zharnel Hughes’ world-leading time.

    Top three:

    Christian Coleman (USA) - 9.83s

    Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.85s

    Fred Kerley (USA) - 9.96s

    Reigning Olympic champion Jacobs finishes seventh with 10.05s

  • September 02, 2023 17:03
    Time for men’s 100m!

    New world champion Noah Lyles is not competing today as he announced yesterday that his 2023 season is over. Watch out for the battle between 2022 world champion Fred Kerley and reigning Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs.

  • September 02, 2023 16:56
    Women’s 3000m Top Three

    Beatrice Chebet of Kenya wins the race with a new world-leading time of 8:24.05s!

    Top Three:

    Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) - 8:24.05s

    Laura Galvan (Italy) - 8:28.05s

    Margaret Akidor (Kenya) - 8:29.88s

  • September 02, 2023 16:47
    Women’s Long Jump Top Three

    Ivana Vuleta (Serbia) - 6.88m

    Marthe Koala (Burkina Faso) - 6.79s

    Ese Brume (Nigeria) - 6.71s

  • September 02, 2023 16:43
    Men’s 400m Top Three

    Kirani James (Grenada) - 44:38s

    Quincy Hall (USA) - 44.38s

    Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) - 44.82s

  • September 02, 2023 16:35
    Start List for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

    World Champion - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)

    Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya)

    Ryuji Miura (Japan)

    Benjamin Kigen (Kenya)

    Daniel Arce (Spain)

    Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia)

    Avinash Sable (India)

    Mohamed Tindouft (Morocco)

    Isaac Updike (USA)

    Karl Bebendorf (Germany)

    Mohammed Msaad (Morocco)

    Djilali Bedrani (France)

    Vidar Johansson (Sweden)

    William Battershill (Great Britain)

    Zak Seddon (Great Britain)

    Andrew Bayer (USA)

    Amos Serem (Kenya)

    Hailemariyam Amare (Ethiopia)

  • September 02, 2023 16:31
    Start List for Men’s Triple Jump

    Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)

    Andy Diaz Hernandez (Italy)

    Praveen Chithravel (India)

    Yasser Mohammed Triki (Algeria)

    Donald Scott (USA)

    Christian Taylor (USA)

    Chris Benard (USA)

    Wu Ruiting (China)

    Abdulla Aboobacker (India)

  • September 02, 2023 16:24
    Where to watch Xiamen Diamond League in India?

    Live streaming of the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema, while it will be telecast on Sports18 channel.

  • September 02, 2023 16:19
    Indians in action today at Xiamen Diamond League

    Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker - 5:14PM IST

    Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable - 5:37PM IST

