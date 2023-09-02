Xiamen Diamond League, Highlights: Avinash Sable fifth in 3000m steeplechase, qualifies for Finals in Eugene; Praveen fifth, Abdulla sixth in triple jump

Key Updates
- Here are the Indian athletes who are set to compete in Diamond League Finals in Eugene on September 16-17
- Men’s Triple Jump Fifth Round - Praveen - 16.21m, Abdulla - 16.25m
- Men’s Triple Jump Fourth Round - Praveen - 16.14m, Abdulla - 16.24m
- Men’s Triple Jump Third Round - Praveen - 16.42m, Abdulla - 16.21m
- Men’s 3000m steeplechase - El Bakkali wins, Sable finishes fifth (qualifies for Diamond League finals)
- Men’s Triple Jump Second Round - Praveen - 16.27m, Abdulla - 15.98m
- Men’s Triple Jump First Round - Praveen - 15.91m, Abdulla - 15.86m
- Start List for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
- Start List for Men’s Triple Jump
Men’s Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra
Men’s Long Jump - M. Sreeshankar
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable
- September 02, 2023 18:30ICYM, here are the top three athletes in the remaining events
Women’s 400m Hurdles:
Rushell Clayton (Jamaica) - 53.56s
Andrenette Knight (Jamaica) - 53.87s
Janieve Russell (Jamaica) - 54.01s
Women’s 1500m:
Freweyni Hailu (Ethiopia) - 3:56.56s
Nelly Chepchirchir (Kenya) - 3:56.72s
Linden Hall (Australia) - 3:57.92s
Men’s 110m Hurdles:
Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) - 12.96s
Daniel Roberts (USA) - 13.03s
Grant Holloway (USA) - 13.12s
- September 02, 2023 18:16Men’s Triple Jump Final Round
Massive from Diaz Hernandez - 17.43m.
Zango comes up with his best jump of the night but it is not enough - 17.22m
Foul for Scott.
Diaz Hernandez wins the competition!
Diaz Hernandez has decided to skip this round. The Italian is quite confident that he will remain in top three and get one more attempt after his second-round jump of 17.25m
Further improvement for world champion Zango - 17.07m
Foul for Scott but at the moment, he is third with 16.65m.
Foul for Triki and his competition is over.
Praveen needs more than 16.65m to have a chance of making it to top three. However, the Indian can only manage 16.21m this time and he is out as well.
Can Abdulla find a big jump and enter the top three? No, he can’t - 16.25m it is. He too misses out on making it to the final round.
Fourth foul in a row for Benard.
Last jumper in this round is Ruiting Wu of China. But the local hope can only register an effort of 15.75m.
Diaz Hernandez, Zango and Scott are through to the final round.
Foul for Diaz Hernandez and Donald Scott in the fourth round.
Massive improvement for world champion Zango - 16.99m
Triki - 16.29m
No improvement for Praveen this time - 16.14m. Abdulla does slightly better - 16.24m.
Third straight foul for Benard. Just 13.08m for Wu.
- September 02, 2023 17:53Women’s Discus Throw Top Three
Brilliant final throw from home favourite and 2022 world champion Feng Bin - 67.41m - to win the event!!!!
Top three:
Feng Bin (China) - 67.41m
Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) - 67.32m
Third-place finish for world champion Laulauga Tausaga (USA) - 64.31m
Indian jumpers continue to improve with every round. Praveen - 16.42m and Abdulla - 16.21m. The two are fifth and sixth, respectively.
Diaz Hernandez still leads with his second-round jump of 17.25m.
Eyes on world champion El Bakkali and Kenya’s Kibiwot. After a disappointing performance at world championships, will India’s Avinash Sable be able to show his class today?
El Bakkali leads the pack after 400m with Sable in sixth place. The Indian is seventh with one-third of the race done.
Commonwealth champion Kibiwot has taken the lead from El Bakkali with 1600m mark reached. Sable still seventh. The Indian might need to make a move soon.
Two-third of the race done and world champion El Bakkali is back in the lead, Kibiwot second. No change in Sable’s position - seventh.
With 500m to go, El Bakkali continues to lead the pack but in second place is Ethiopia’s Firewu now. Kibiwot is third. Sable seventh.
El Bakkali wins the race with Firewu second. Amos Serem is third with his Kenyan teammate Kibiwot in fourth. Impressive performance from Sable to jump to fifth in the final lap.
Top Three:
Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) - 8:10.31s
Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia) - 8:11.29s
Amos Serem (Kenya) - 8:14.41s
Sable fifth with 8:16.27s. The Indian has qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Eugene.
Here are the top ten who will compete in Eugene on September 16-17:
Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)
Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya)
Abrham Sime (Ethiopia)
Getnet Wale (Ethiopia)
Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia)
Avinash Sable (India)
Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (Kenya)
Benjamin Kigen (Kenya)
Ryuji Miura (Japan)
Daniel Arce (Spain)
Zango marginally improves his first round jump - 16.73m
Praveen goes past 16m mark - 16.27m
Diaz Hernandez takes the lead with a massive jump of 17.25m!
Triki - 16.48m, Scott - 16.49m, Taylor - 15.68m, Benard - foul, Wu - 16.09m
Abdulla ends second round with 15.98m
- September 02, 2023 17:30Women’s 400m Top three
Marileidy Paulino (Dominican Republic) - 49.36s
Candice McLeod (Jamaica) - 50.19s
Lynna Irby-Jackson (USA) - 50.45s
Newly-crowned world champion Zango opens the competition with a jump of 16.71m
Andy Diaz Hernandez, who recently changed his nationality from Cuban to Italian, begins with 16.70m.
Not a very good start for Praveen Chithravel - only 15.91m
Triki of Algeria - 16.31m.
USA’s three jumpers: Donald Scott - 16.34m, foul for Christian Taylor and 16.17m for Chris Benard.
China’s Ruiting Wu - 15.40m
Like Praveen, Abdulla too begins with a sub-16 jump - it is 15.86m
- September 02, 2023 17:18Men’s 800m Top three
World champion Marco Arop of Canada loses by a whisker!
Top three:
Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya) - 1:43.20s (World-Lead)
Marco Arop (Canada) - 1:43.24s (Personal Best)
Benjamin Robert (France) - 1:43.88s
- September 02, 2023 17:16Women’s High Jump Top three
No problems for world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh as he easily wins the competition.
Top three:
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) - 2.02m
Lia Apostolovski (Slovenia) - 1.92m
Eleanor Patterson (Australia) - 1.92m
- September 02, 2023 17:09Men’s 100m final - Coleman matches world-leading time!
Stunning performance from USA’s Christian Coleman as he storms to a comfortable victory in 9.83s, matching Zharnel Hughes’ world-leading time.
Top three:
Christian Coleman (USA) - 9.83s
Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) - 9.85s
Fred Kerley (USA) - 9.96s
Reigning Olympic champion Jacobs finishes seventh with 10.05s
- September 02, 2023 17:03Time for men’s 100m!
New world champion Noah Lyles is not competing today as he announced yesterday that his 2023 season is over. Watch out for the battle between 2022 world champion Fred Kerley and reigning Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs.
- September 02, 2023 16:56Women’s 3000m Top Three
Beatrice Chebet of Kenya wins the race with a new world-leading time of 8:24.05s!
Top Three:
Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) - 8:24.05s
Laura Galvan (Italy) - 8:28.05s
Margaret Akidor (Kenya) - 8:29.88s
- September 02, 2023 16:47Women’s Long Jump Top Three
Ivana Vuleta (Serbia) - 6.88m
Marthe Koala (Burkina Faso) - 6.79s
Ese Brume (Nigeria) - 6.71s
- September 02, 2023 16:43Men’s 400m Top Three
Kirani James (Grenada) - 44:38s
Quincy Hall (USA) - 44.38s
Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) - 44.82s
- September 02, 2023 16:35Start List for Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
World Champion - Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco)
Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya)
Ryuji Miura (Japan)
Benjamin Kigen (Kenya)
Daniel Arce (Spain)
Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia)
Avinash Sable (India)
Mohamed Tindouft (Morocco)
Isaac Updike (USA)
Karl Bebendorf (Germany)
Mohammed Msaad (Morocco)
Djilali Bedrani (France)
Vidar Johansson (Sweden)
William Battershill (Great Britain)
Zak Seddon (Great Britain)
Andrew Bayer (USA)
Amos Serem (Kenya)
Hailemariyam Amare (Ethiopia)
- September 02, 2023 16:31Start List for Men’s Triple Jump
Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)
Andy Diaz Hernandez (Italy)
Praveen Chithravel (India)
Yasser Mohammed Triki (Algeria)
Donald Scott (USA)
Christian Taylor (USA)
Chris Benard (USA)
Wu Ruiting (China)
Abdulla Aboobacker (India)
- September 02, 2023 16:24Where to watch Xiamen Diamond League in India?
Live streaming of the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema, while it will be telecast on Sports18 channel.
- September 02, 2023 16:19Indians in action today at Xiamen Diamond League
Men’s Triple Jump - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker - 5:14PM IST
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase - Avinash Sable - 5:37PM IST
