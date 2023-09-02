Xiamen Diamond League, Highlights: Avinash Sable fifth in 3000m steeplechase, qualifies for Finals in Eugene; Praveen fifth, Abdulla sixth in triple jump

September 02, 2023 18:04

Men’s Triple Jump Fifth Round - Praveen - 16.21m, Abdulla - 16.25m

Diaz Hernandez has decided to skip this round. The Italian is quite confident that he will remain in top three and get one more attempt after his second-round jump of 17.25m

Further improvement for world champion Zango - 17.07m

Foul for Scott but at the moment, he is third with 16.65m.

Foul for Triki and his competition is over.

Praveen needs more than 16.65m to have a chance of making it to top three. However, the Indian can only manage 16.21m this time and he is out as well.

Can Abdulla find a big jump and enter the top three? No, he can’t - 16.25m it is. He too misses out on making it to the final round.

Fourth foul in a row for Benard.

Last jumper in this round is Ruiting Wu of China. But the local hope can only register an effort of 15.75m.

Diaz Hernandez, Zango and Scott are through to the final round.