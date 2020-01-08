Home ATP Wawrinka beats Chardy for winning start in Qatar In his first match of the 2020 season, Stan Wawrinka beat Jeremy Chardy in straight sets. Aljaz Bedene is up next for the Swiss. Tom Webber 08 January, 2020 07:51 IST Stan Wawrinka in action - Getty Images Tom Webber 08 January, 2020 07:51 IST Stan Wawrinka claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jeremy Chardy to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Tuesday.In his first match of 2020, top seed Wawrinka saved six of the seven break points he faced and came from 0-3 down in the second set to book a meeting with Aljaz Bedene, who overcame Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-5. Running for the victory! I hope you are doing the same to start off 2020 properly! ♂#Doha #Tennis #Enjoy #Run #Fun #StanTheMan #BringOn2020 pic.twitter.com/Q4mBO6za7j— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) January 7, 2020 Laslo Djere defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and Mikhail Kukushkin downed Malek Jaziri 6-0, 6-3, earning a clash with second seed Andrey Rublev in round two.Wawrinka's doubles partner Frances Tiafoe – seeded eighth in the singles – lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Marton Fucsovics, while Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Cem Ilkel also progressed. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.