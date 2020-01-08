Wawrinka beats Chardy for winning start in Qatar

Stan Wawrinka claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jeremy Chardy to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

In his first match of 2020, top seed Wawrinka saved six of the seven break points he faced and came from 0-3 down in the second set to book a meeting with Aljaz Bedene, who overcame Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-5.

Laslo Djere defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and Mikhail Kukushkin downed Malek Jaziri 6-0, 6-3, earning a clash with second seed Andrey Rublev in round two.

Wawrinka's doubles partner Frances Tiafoe – seeded eighth in the singles – lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to Marton Fucsovics, while Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Cem Ilkel also progressed.