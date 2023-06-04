Magazine

An Se Young defeats He Bingjiao in straight games, claims Thailand Open title

Young, continuing her sensational run in 2023, thrashed Bingjiao 21-10, 21-19 in 49 minutes to claim her fourth Super Series title of the year.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 12:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
An Se Young poses with the trophy after winning the Thailand Open Super 500 women’s singles title against He Bingjiao in Bangkok on June 4, 2023. 
An Se Young poses with the trophy after winning the Thailand Open Super 500 women’s singles title against He Bingjiao in Bangkok on June 4, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

An Se Young poses with the trophy after winning the Thailand Open Super 500 women's singles title against He Bingjiao in Bangkok on June 4, 2023.

World no. 2 An Se Young defeated He Bingjiao in straight games to claim her fourth Super Series title on the BWF World Tour this season at the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday. This was Young’s seventh final in a row.

The 21-year-old Young, who defeated Carolina Marin in the semifinal, won her last four matches in straight games. In the opening match, the Korean shuttler bounced back from a game deficit to beat Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark. In the quarterfinal, she defeated Han Yue of China.

Also Read | Prannoy is a workaholic, and has a never-say-die attitude towards his game, says coach Guru Sai Dutt

Young, continuing her sensational run in 2023, thrashed Bingjiao 21-10, 21-19 in 49 minutes. The youngster has reached the final of every event she has played, starting with the Malaysia Open, when she lost the summit clash to Akane Yamaguchi.

Besides Thailand Open, a Super 500 event, Young won India Open Super 750, Indonesia Masters Super 500 and the prestigious All England Open Super Series Premier title.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
