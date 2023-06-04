An Se Young defeats He Bingjiao in straight games, claims Thailand Open title

Published : Jun 04, 2023 12:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

An Se Young poses with the trophy after winning the Thailand Open Super 500 women’s singles title against He Bingjiao in Bangkok on June 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

World no. 2 An Se Young defeated He Bingjiao in straight games to claim her fourth Super Series title on the BWF World Tour this season at the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Sunday. This was Young’s seventh final in a row.

The 21-year-old Young, who defeated Carolina Marin in the semifinal, won her last four matches in straight games. In the opening match, the Korean shuttler bounced back from a game deficit to beat Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark. In the quarterfinal, she defeated Han Yue of China.

Young, continuing her sensational run in 2023, thrashed Bingjiao 21-10, 21-19 in 49 minutes. The youngster has reached the final of every event she has played, starting with the Malaysia Open, when she lost the summit clash to Akane Yamaguchi.

Besides Thailand Open, a Super 500 event, Young won India Open Super 750, Indonesia Masters Super 500 and the prestigious All England Open Super Series Premier title.