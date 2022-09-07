Badminton

BWF rankings: Anupama Upadhyaya becomes new Junior World No. 1

The 17-year-old from Panchkula becomes the second Indian shuttler in the U-19 girls singles category - after Tasnim Mir - to grab the top spot in the rankings.

07 September, 2022 19:06 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Anupama Upadhyaya is only the sixth Indian shuttler to top the junior rankings.

Anupama Upadhyaya has become the second Indian shuttler in the Under-19 girls singles category to claim the top spot in the BWF junior rankings.

The 17-year-old from Panchkula, who claimed junior international titles in Uganda and Poland earlier this year, leapfrogged compatriot Tasnim Mir to grab the first position in the rankings on Tuesday. She has 18.060 points from 18 tournaments and is one of four girls who figure in the top 10 of the junior rankings. Three other Indian female shuttlers in the top 10 are: Tasnim Mir (No. 2) and two 14-year-olds - Anwesha Gowda (No. 6) and Unnati Hooda (No. 9).

Anupama is only the sixth Indian shuttler to top the junior rankings.

Anupama recently cracked the senior women’s top 100 ranking and is currently World No. 63rd.

A product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Anupama had an impressive run this year as she made it to the semifinals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 in January before entering the quarterfinals of Orleans Open Super 100 event. She is currently preparing for the Junior World Championships scheduled to be held in Santander, Spain, from October 17 to 31.

