MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini-Tanisha pair, Okuhara move into semis

In the quarterfinals, Ashwini and Tanisha were up against Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei and came up with a bold performance, winning 22-20, 20-22, 21-14.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 21:07 IST , CUTTACK - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tanisha Crasto (right) and Ashwini Ponnappa (left).
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tanisha Crasto (right) and Ashwini Ponnappa (left). | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Tanisha Crasto (right) and Ashwini Ponnappa (left). | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/THE HINDU

Former world No.1 Nozomi Okuhara cantered into the women’s singles semifinals, while ace doubles shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought their way into the doubles last-four stage of the Odisha Masters Open on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo was up against Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei and came up with a bold performance, winning 22-20, 20-22, 21-14.

Japanese Okuhara barely batted an eyelid in her seamless 21-5, 21-13 triumph over Indonesia’s Ruzana in the quarterfinals.

READ | Next Gen: Raksha Kandasamy, smashing her way to the top

However, another Indian pair of Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda was ousted by Jesita Putri Miantoro-Febi Setianingrum of Indonesia 21-9, 21-15.

The mixed doubles pair of Crasto and Dhruv Kapila displayed great composure and banked on the momentum to beat Marwan Farza-Jessica Maya Rismawardani of Indonesia 21-16, 21-11.

In the meantime, B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy pair put on a fight against Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark in the quarterfinal before going down 20-22, 21-16, 21-18.

In the men’s singles, World Junior Championships bronze medallist Ayush Shetty emerged a 21-16, 21-14 winner over Subhankar Dey.

Kiran George also came up with an easy 21-10, 21-16 victory over Meiraba Luwang Maisnam to advance to the semifinal. But Chirag Sen had tough luck as he was knocked out by Satish Kumar Karunakaran 21-10, 21-16.

Unnati Hooda fought back to win her match against Anupama Upadhyaya 16-21, 21-7, 21-15 and qualified for the semifinal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto /

Nozomi Okuhara /

Unnati Hooda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Bengaluru FC aims to end seven-game winless run with Jamshedpur paying visit
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini-Tanisha pair, Okuhara move into semis
    PTI
  3. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, NEUFC 1-2 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Tangri, Cummings strikes keep Mariners ahead in second-half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: PP 0-0 HS up next after Zafardanesh, Visvanth help U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Paris Olympics in sight, elite runners start favourites in Kolkata marathon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini-Tanisha pair, Okuhara move into semis
    PTI
  2. Odisha Masters: Chirag Sen stuns third seed to enter quarters, top seed Wen Chi Hsu ousted
    PTI
  3. Indian women’s doubles pair Ashwini-Tanisha climb to world no. 24 in BWF rankings
    PTI
  4. Ashwini Ponnappa: Goal is, of course, to play at Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. BWF Guwahati Masters: Ashwini and Tanisha steal the show; Malvika loses in singles semifinals
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Bengaluru FC aims to end seven-game winless run with Jamshedpur paying visit
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini-Tanisha pair, Okuhara move into semis
    PTI
  3. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, NEUFC 1-2 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Tangri, Cummings strikes keep Mariners ahead in second-half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: PP 0-0 HS up next after Zafardanesh, Visvanth help U Mumba beat Patna Pirates 42-40
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Paris Olympics in sight, elite runners start favourites in Kolkata marathon
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment