Asian Games 2023: Sindhu, Prannoy to spearhead India’s badminton squad

Thomas Cup winners Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth were included in the Indian squad for the Asian Games 2023, announced the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

While H S Prannoy had automatically qualified based on his ranking, Lakshya and Srikanth made it to the squad based on the selection trials held at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad over the past four days. Mithun Manjunath grabbed the final sport in men’ singles.

In women’s singles, 2018 bronze medallist P. V. Sindhu was joined by Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod.

Along with world championships bronze medallist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila have been selected for men’s doubles category.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly were joined by Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa for women’s doubles.

K. Sai Pratheek and Tanisha, and Rohan Kapoor and N. Sikki Reddy are the two mixed doubles pairs in the squad.