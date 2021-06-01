Badminton Badminton Badminton champion Carolina Marin withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to knee injury The 2016 Olympic gold medallist said she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and both meniscus in her left knee. Reuters MADRID 01 June, 2021 15:13 IST Carolina Marin is a five-time European and three-time world champion. - K. V. S. Giri Reuters MADRID 01 June, 2021 15:13 IST Spain's Olympic women's singles badminton champion Carolina Marin confirmed on Tuesday that she is unable to defend her crown in Tokyo due to a knee injury.Marin, a five-time European and three-time world champion who beat Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India to claim gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, said she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and both meniscus in her left knee."After examinations during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee," a statement released on her social media channels said.READ: India shuttlers Satwiksairaj-Chirag start Olympic preparations "The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team's control, but we were excited and knew that I would... (be in) the best possible shape for the Olympics."It won't be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and have a lot of people by my side." #PuedoPorquePiensoQuePuedo pic.twitter.com/jxq21hhXgR— Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) June 1, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.