Badminton World Junior Championships: India finishes seventh in team events

India defeated Thailand 3-1 to finish in the seventh spot at the mixed team events of the Badminton World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA on Saturday.
India’s Samarveer and Radhika Sharma defeated Tanakorn Meechai and Fungfa Korpthammakit 11-21, 21-19, 21-18 in mixed doubles to make a positive start.
Badminton World Junior Championships: India makes winning start
In boys’ singles, Tushar Suveer, however, lost against Nachakorn Pusri 19-21, 11-21 as Thailand was back level 1-1.
In girls’ singles, Tara Shah defeated Tonrug Saeheng 21-15, 24-26, 21-12 to put India ahead. Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana then defeated Songpon Sae-ma and Phurinath Saikamma 21-18, 21-19 in boys’ doubles to seal the victory.
Individual events will commence on October 2.
