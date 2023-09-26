MagazineBuy Print

Badminton World Junior Championships: India makes winning start, beats Cook Islands 5-0 in mixed team event

The mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar provided India a winning start, beating Kaiyin Mataio and Tereapii Akavi with a resounding 21-6, 21-8 victory.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 16:15 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:
| Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian shuttlers registered a dominating 5-0 victory over Cook Islands to make a winning start to their campaign in the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar provided India a winning start, beating Kaiyin Mataio and Tereapii Akavi with a resounding 21-6, 21-8 victory.

Ayush Shetty and Tara Shah further extended India’s lead with dominant show in their respective singles matches.

In the boys’ singles match, Ayush displayed his skills to register an impressive 21-6, 21-3 win over Daniel Akavi, while Tara showcased her class and just took 14 minutes to beat Te Pa O Te Rangi Tupa 21-3, 21-6 in girls singles.

Later, the pair of Nicholas and Tushar defeated Emanuela Mataio and Kaiyin Mataio comfortably with a scoreline of 21-9, 21-5 in the boys’ doubles match.

The girls’ doubles duo of Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma demonstrated excellent teamwork to clinch a 21-4, 21-7 win over Tereapii Akavi and Vaitea Crocombe-ama.

India has received a walkover against the Dominican Republic and will next face Brazil and Germany in its next two Group D matches.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) has sent a 16-member squad for the prestigious tournament which will conclude on October 8.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

