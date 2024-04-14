MagazineBuy Print

Badminton Asia Championships final: Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie sees off Li Shi Feng in straight sets to clinch crown

China’s Wang Zhi Yi swatted aside compatriot Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-7 to claim the Badminton Asia Championships women’s singles title.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 18:09 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie reacts after defeating China’s Li Shi Feng in the men’s final of the Badminton Asia Championships.
Indonesia's Jonatan Christie reacts after defeating China's Li Shi Feng in the men's final of the Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie reacts after defeating China’s Li Shi Feng in the men’s final of the Badminton Asia Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie cliched the Badminton Asia Championships crown on Sunday, seeing off Li Shi Feng in two sets in China.

Christie defeated home favourite Li 21-15, 21-16 in the tournament finale in the Chinese city of Ningbo.

Earlier China’s Wang Zhi Yi swatted aside compatriot Chen Yu Fei 21-19, 21-7 to claim the women’s singles title.

Wang’s victory came after world number one, South Korean An-Se-young, was dumped out in the quarter-finals on Friday by China’s He Bingjiao.

An, the top seed in Ningbo, will still be the favourite to win gold at this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympics but she has been struggling with a knee injury.

ALSO READ | Indian sports wrap, April 14: Doubles title for Arjun and Jeevan in Mexico

The men’s doubles title was claimed on Sunday by Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who dispatched Malaysian duo Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.

South Korean partners Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee took the women’s doubles title by beating China’s Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu 23-21, 21-12.

The prestigious annual tournament was the final chance for Asian players to seal a spot at the Olympics.

Jonatan Christie /

Li Shi Feng /

Badminton Asia Championships 2024 /

An-Se-young

