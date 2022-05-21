Badminton Badminton Bahrain Para Badminton: Bhagat, Dhillon bag gold medals Pramod Bhagat received a walkover from arch-rival Daniel Bethell of England in the men's singles SL3 final. Tarun Dhillon secured a gold after beating Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-9, 21-9 in the men's singles SL4 final. PTI New Delhi 21 May, 2022 18:38 IST FILE PHOTO: Pramod Bhagat celebrates. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 21 May, 2022 18:38 IST Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two golds to lead the Indian badminton team's medal rush at the Bahrain Para Badminton International in Manama on Saturday.Bhagat received a walkover from arch-rival Daniel Bethell of England in the men's singles SL3 final, while he paired up with Manisha Ramdass to outwit Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Saensupa Nipada 21-14, 21-11 in the summit clash of mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class.World number one Bhagat, who had settled for two bronze medals in the Brazil Para Badminton International recently, registered a convincing 21-16, 21-14 win over compatriot and Paralympic bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar in the SL3 semifinals.Tarun Dhillon secured a gold after beating Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-9, 21-9 in the men's singles SL4 final. The Indian had notched up a 21-14, 21-15 win over Teamarrom in the semifinals.In women's singles, Mandeep Kaur (SL3) lost 5-21, 17-21 to Halime Yildiz to sign off with a silver medal. She had pulled off a shocking 21-18, 21-14 win over top seed and compatriot Manasi Joshi in the semifinals.READ | Sindhu loses to Chen Yu Fei in Thailand Open semis Among others, Dhillon and Nitesh Kumar also registered a win in the men's doubles SL3-SH4 semifinals, defeating Korean Hwan and Joo Dongjae in straight games 21-18, 21-18 and will take on Thailand's Mongjon Bunsun and Teamarrom in final.In women's events, Ramdass (SU5) and Mandeep Kaur (SL3) reached the final of women's doubles SL3-SU5 class.The second seeded pair of Kaur and Ramdass, who have a gold together from the Brazil Para Badminton International, will face the Paralympic duo of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar in the final.ALSO READ | Kidambi Srikanth: If badminton gains from Thomas Cup as cricket did from 1983 win, that would be special Parmar, however, lost to Turkey's Halime Yildiz 21-5, 21-18 in her women's singles SL3 semifinals.Among other Indian finalists are Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, who defeated Thailand's Chai Saeyang 21-13, 21-18 in the women's singles SH6 last-four round.Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also made it to the final of men's doubles SU5 event, as did Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sivarajan Solaimalai in doubles SH6. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :