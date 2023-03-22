BWF Swiss Open 2023: Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag pair reach second round, Lakshya knocked out

Kidambi Srikanth and the men’s double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty reached the second round while Lakshya Sen suffered a first-round defeat at the Swiss Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, in Basel on Wednesday.

Former World Championships silver medallist Srikanth beat China’s Weng Hong Yang 21-16, 15-21, 21-18 in an hour and 10 minutes. The Indian shuttler will next face Hong Kong, China’s Lee Cheuk Yiu who beat Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen 21-18, 21-11 in their first-round match.

Mithun Manjunath also progressed to the second round with a 21-8, 21-17 win over Dutch qualifier Joran Kweekel. Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei will be Mithun’s next opponent.

Commonwealth Games champion and World Championships bronze medallists Satwik and Chirag got past Malaysian qualifiers Boon Xin Yuan and Wong Tien Ci 21-15, 21-18. The second-seeded Indian duo will take on Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee of Chinese Taipei in the second round.

In women’s singles, qualifier Malvika Bansod went down 14-21, 15-21 to Korea’s Kim Ga Eun while in doubles, N. Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil lost 12-21, 14-21 to Japan’s Sayaka Hobara and Yui Suizu.

In mixed doubles, the sole Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy suffered a 22-20, 19-21, 15-21 defeat against Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica.

Later in the day, H S Prannoy, P V Sindhu, Kiran George and Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action in the first round.