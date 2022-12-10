BWF World Tour Finals 2022: Akane Yamaguchi beats Chen Yufei to reach final

World champion Akane Yamaguchi cruised to the final of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, worth $1.5 million, at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok on Saturday, crushing Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei in straight games.

The semifinal was a rematch of the group stage match when Chen beat Yamaguchi in straight games.

Yamaguchi got off to a flying start with feisty smash shots and fancy footwork but Chen fought hard to stay in contention.

The Japanese 25-year-old sealed the first game 21-19 after an electrifying final rally.

Momentum stayed with her in the second, where she carved out a nine-point advantage at the mid-game interval before clinching it 21-10.

“For the second game, I played well with all my power and skills and the win in the first game boosted my confidence and helped me win easily,” Yamaguchi told reporters.

Chen said her opponent is an outstanding player.

“I had no problem with my energy levels, I think I was just not decisive enough... I kept making adjustments but I think ultimately I was too slow,” the Chinese star told reporters.

On Sunday, Yamaguchi will play the winner of the second semifinal between Tai Tzu Ying and He Bingjiao.

In the men’s draw, world number one Viktor Axelsen will be hoping to put Friday’s surprise loss behind him when he meets Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

India’s H.S. Prannoy, who was ineligible to advance to the semi-finals, upset the dominant 28-year-old Dane, only his third defeat this year.

Indonesian stars Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie will face off in the other men’s semi-final.