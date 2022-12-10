Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals 2022: Akane Yamaguchi beats Chen Yufei to reach final

In the final, Yamaguchi will play the winner of the second semifinal between Tai Tzu Ying and He Bingjiao.

AFP
Bangkok 10 December, 2022 13:31 IST
Bangkok 10 December, 2022 13:31 IST
Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi returns a drop shot against Chen Yufei of China during the women’s singles semifinal match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on December 10, 2022.

Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi returns a drop shot against Chen Yufei of China during the women’s singles semifinal match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

In the final, Yamaguchi will play the winner of the second semifinal between Tai Tzu Ying and He Bingjiao.

World champion Akane Yamaguchi cruised to the final of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, worth $1.5 million, at the Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok on Saturday, crushing Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei in straight games.

The semifinal was a rematch of the group stage match when Chen beat Yamaguchi in straight games.

Also Read
India Open, now a Super 750 event and open to spectators, to kickstart new season of badminton

Yamaguchi got off to a flying start with feisty smash shots and fancy footwork but Chen fought hard to stay in contention.

The Japanese 25-year-old sealed the first game 21-19 after an electrifying final rally.

Momentum stayed with her in the second, where she carved out a nine-point advantage at the mid-game interval before clinching it 21-10.

“For the second game, I played well with all my power and skills and the win in the first game boosted my confidence and helped me win easily,” Yamaguchi told reporters.

Chen said her opponent is an outstanding player.

“I had no problem with my energy levels, I think I was just not decisive enough... I kept making adjustments but I think ultimately I was too slow,” the Chinese star told reporters.

On Sunday, Yamaguchi will play the winner of the second semifinal between Tai Tzu Ying and He Bingjiao.

Also Read | HS Prannoy beats Viktor Axelsen in BWF World Tour Finals

In the men’s draw, world number one Viktor Axelsen will be hoping to put Friday’s surprise loss behind him when he meets Japan’s Kodai Naraoka.

India’s H.S. Prannoy, who was ineligible to advance to the semi-finals, upset the dominant 28-year-old Dane, only his third defeat this year.

Indonesian stars Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie will face off in the other men’s semi-final.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us