India Open, now a Super 750 event and open to spectators, to kickstart new season of badminton

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open will be held at the K. D. Jadhav Hall in the India Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 17 to 22.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 17:43 IST
The last edition of India Open was held behind closed doors in January 2022.

The last edition of India Open was held behind closed doors in January 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top badminton stars from around the world – including Chen Yufei, Akane Yamaguchi and Viktor Axelsen – will participate in the Yonex-Sunrise India Open to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 17 to 22.

The tournament, previously a Super 500 event, is now a Super 750 event. It is a part of the Asian circuit that will kick-start the new season of international badminton. Organised by the Badminton Association of India, the India Open was held behind closed doors in the last edition held earlier this year.

ALSO READ - Prannoy beats Axelsen in World Tour Finals

P. V. Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, K. Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be the top stars from India in action. Rankireddy and Shetty clinched the men’s doubles title last time. Among the other participants of note are Shi Yuqi, Kento Momota, Anders Antonsen, Lee Zii Jia, Nozomi Okuhara, Ratchnok Antanon, and An Se-Young.

“We are thrilled to have such responses and big names fighting for the titles in the upcoming edition. Unfortunately, fans couldn’t watch the players live in action due to the pandemic but now it will be a treat for them to come and witness their favourite stars live. The upgraded Super 750 status also makes this event grandeur in every possible way and we look forward to a mega week full of exciting badminton action,” BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said.

