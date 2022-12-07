Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals live streaming info: When and where to watch badminton season finale online; H.S. Prannoy in action, TV details

The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 will take place at the Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok, on December 7-11.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 11:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy plays a return shot against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke during the men’s singles semifinal at Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 13, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy plays a return shot against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke during the men’s singles semifinal at Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 13, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Star Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy will look to display his fearless brand of badminton in his quest for glory on his maiden appearance in the season-ending tournament on the BWF calendar. 

With double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu skipping the event due to an injury, Prannoy will be the lone Indian at the year-ending tournament, which was moved from Guangzhou, China, due to the rise in COVID-19 infection cases.

One of the most consistent Indian players in the circuit this season, Prannoy has been clubbed in Group A along with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and China’s Lu Guang Zu.

Prannoy will take on Japanese Kodai Naroka, who has been chosen as the Eddy Choong Most Promising Player of the Year by the BWF, on Wednesday.

Among others in the field, Chou Tien Chen, Jonatan Christie, Anthony Ginting, and Loh Kean Yew are strong contenders.

For India, Sindhu is the only one to win the prestigious title, while Sameer Verma reached the semifinals in the 2018 edition.

In women’s singles, defending champion An Se Young, world champion Akane Yamaguchi, Olympic champion Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao, who claimed Denmark Open and French Open titles, are all strong contenders.

Tai Tzu Ying and Ratchanok Intanon might not have had a great season, but their past years’ achievements will keep them in contention.

With PTI inputs

Where to watch the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 live in India
Where will the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 take place?
The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 will take place at the Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok.
When will the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 start and end?
The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 will start on December 7 and end on December 11.
When will the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 matches start?
The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 matches will start at 9:50 AM Indian Stand Time (IST).
When will H.S. Prannoy be in action at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022?
H.S. Prannoy will be in inaction on the opening day of the BWF World Tour Finals 2022, which is December 7.
Who are the players H.S. Prannoy will play at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022?
H.S. Prannoy has been clubbed in Group A along with Viktor Axelsen, Kodai Naroka and Lu Guang Zu.
Where can you watch BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in India?
The BWF World Tour Finals 2022 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 TV channel. Live streaming will be available on the Voot and Jio Cinema apps.

 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule
