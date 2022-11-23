Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu, Prannoy named for season finale

The governing body of world badminton has included double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu among the eight women’s singles players.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 13:39 IST
23 November, 2022 13:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: P.V. Sindhu in action during the Singapore Open 2022 women’s singles final against Wang Zhi Yi. Sindhu won the Super 500 title 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. | Photo Credit: PTI

Badminton World Federation, on Wednesday, released the complete list of shuttlers participating in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be played in Bangkok on December 7-11.

Also Read | BWF World Tour Finals moved from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to COVID-19

Sindhu, on November 13, pulled out of the Finals. The 2019 World Tour Finals winner said she has not yet recovered from the stress fracture suffered in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Aside from Sindhu, H.S. Prannoy is the other Indian shuttler who has qualified for the marquee tournament for the first time.

Japanese Kodai Naroka, Lu Guang Zu of China, and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew are the other men’s singles players playing in the Finals for the first time.

The BWF released the players’ docket after the end of the Australian Open, which served as the final qualifying tournament.

Also Read | Making top 5 a realistic target for Satwik and me in 2023: Chirag Shetty

As per the tournament’s rule, the winners of the BWF World Championships - Viktor Axelsen (men’s singles), Akane Yamaguchi (women’s singles), Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles), Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan ( women’s doubles) and Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong (mixed doubles) - have earned direct entry into the season finale.

Only the top eight players in the World Tour Rankings, with a maximum of two members per country in each category, are eligible to play in the tournament.

Here is the complete list of players who BWF has invited to the World Tour Finals: 
Men’s Singles
Viktor Axelsen, Chou Tien Chen, H. S. Prannoy, Jonatan Christie, Kodai Naraoka, Lu Guang Zu, Anthony Ginting and Loh Kean Yew.
Women’s Singles
Chen Yu Fei, Tai Tzu Ying, He Bing Jiao, An Se Young, P. V. Sindhu, Ratchanok Intanon, Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Akane Yamaguchi.
Women’s Doubles
Jeong Na Eun-Kim Hye Jeong, Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu, Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard, Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan, Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida and Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai
Men’s Doubles
Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi
Mixed Doubles
Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai, Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping, Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino, Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue, Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon Jemie and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing

