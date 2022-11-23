Badminton World Federation, on Wednesday, released the complete list of shuttlers participating in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be played in Bangkok on December 7-11.

The governing body of world badminton has included double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu among the eight women’s singles players.

Sindhu, on November 13, pulled out of the Finals. The 2019 World Tour Finals winner said she has not yet recovered from the stress fracture suffered in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Aside from Sindhu, H.S. Prannoy is the other Indian shuttler who has qualified for the marquee tournament for the first time.

Japanese Kodai Naroka, Lu Guang Zu of China, and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew are the other men’s singles players playing in the Finals for the first time.

The BWF released the players’ docket after the end of the Australian Open, which served as the final qualifying tournament.

As per the tournament’s rule, the winners of the BWF World Championships - Viktor Axelsen (men’s singles), Akane Yamaguchi (women’s singles), Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles), Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan ( women’s doubles) and Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong (mixed doubles) - have earned direct entry into the season finale.

Only the top eight players in the World Tour Rankings, with a maximum of two members per country in each category, are eligible to play in the tournament.