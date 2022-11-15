Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals moved from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to COVID-19

The event in Bangkok will run from December 7-11, a week earlier than the scheduled dates for Guangzhou, due to stadium availability and the change in location.

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 11:48 IST
15 November, 2022 11:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: H S Prannoy will be the only Indian player at the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals which have been shifted from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to COVID-19.

FILE PHOTO: H S Prannoy will be the only Indian player at the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals which have been shifted from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to COVID-19. | Photo Credit: AP

The event in Bangkok will run from December 7-11, a week earlier than the scheduled dates for Guangzhou, due to stadium availability and the change in location.

BWF World Tour Finals have been moved from Guangzhou, China, to Bangkok, Thailand, due to COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation announced on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the world governing body for the sport said, “BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation.”

The event in Bangkok will run from December 7-11, a week earlier than the scheduled dates for Guangzhou, due to stadium availability and the change in location.

The list of top eight athletes qualified in each category for the year-ending tournament will be confirmed on November after the conclusion of the Australian Open.

As far as India is concerned, H S Prannoy and P V Sindhu were the only two shuttlers who had qualified for the finals but Sindhu withdrew on Sunday as she is yet to recover from the stress fracture on her left ankle she suffered during the Commonwealth Games in August this year where she won the gold.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us