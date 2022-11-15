BWF World Tour Finals moved from Guangzhou to Bangkok due to COVID-19

BWF World Tour Finals have been moved from Guangzhou, China, to Bangkok, Thailand, due to COVID-19, the Badminton World Federation announced on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the world governing body for the sport said, “BWF in consultation with the Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to relocate the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 due to the various challenges brought about by the current pandemic situation.”

The event in Bangkok will run from December 7-11, a week earlier than the scheduled dates for Guangzhou, due to stadium availability and the change in location.

The list of top eight athletes qualified in each category for the year-ending tournament will be confirmed on November after the conclusion of the Australian Open.

As far as India is concerned, H S Prannoy and P V Sindhu were the only two shuttlers who had qualified for the finals but Sindhu withdrew on Sunday as she is yet to recover from the stress fracture on her left ankle she suffered during the Commonwealth Games in August this year where she won the gold.