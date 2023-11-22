MagazineBuy Print

China Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu, Srikanth out after first round defeat

India’s Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat lost their respective first round matches in the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 15:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lakshya Sen in action.
Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

India’s Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat lost their respective first round matches in the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Sen, who was against Chinese seventh seeded Shi Yu Qi failed to make it to the next round after a close 19-21, 18-21 encounter that lasted for almost a hour while Rajawat lost to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 17-21, 14-21 in 46 minutes.

Srikanth, who won his second game against fourth seeded Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn failed to make a comeback in the third game. The Indian lost 15-21, 21-14, 13-21.

More to follow..

Related Topics

Lakshya Sen /

Priyanshu Rajawat /

China Masters

Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

