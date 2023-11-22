China Masters 2023: Lakshya, Priyanshu, Srikanth out after first round defeat

India’s Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Priyanshu Rajawat lost their respective first round matches in the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.
Sen, who was against Chinese seventh seeded Shi Yu Qi failed to make it to the next round after a close 19-21, 18-21 encounter that lasted for almost a hour while Rajawat lost to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 17-21, 14-21 in 46 minutes.
Srikanth, who won his second game against fourth seeded Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn failed to make a comeback in the third game. The Indian lost 15-21, 21-14, 13-21.
More to follow..
