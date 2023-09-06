MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

China Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag bow out in opening round

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered an opening-round defeat in the China Open, going down in three games to Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 12:20 IST , Changzhou - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India in action.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Commonwealth Games men’s doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered an opening-round defeat in the China Open Super 1000 tournament, going down in three games to Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas here on Wednesday.

The Indian pair, ranked two, lost to the world number 13 duo 17-21, 21-11, 17-21 in one hour eight minutes.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor also crashed out of the tournament, going down to the Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 15-21, 16-21 in the first round.

Prannoy, Sen make first round exits from China Open

With the defeats, the Indian challenge came to an end as no shuttler from the country could advance to the second round of the tournament.

The loss in the opening round just ahead of the Asian Games would be a huge disappointment for Satwik and Chirag after their success in the Swiss Open Super 300, Korea Open and the Indonesia Open Super 1000 earlier this year.

This is the second time the Indonesians have beaten the Satwik-Chirag pair this year. They had defeated the Indian duo in the pre-quarterfinals of the Thailand Open in June.

On Tuesday, World Championship bronze medallist HS Prannoy too had made a shock opening-round exit after going down in three games to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen had also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in three games.

China Open Super Series /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
