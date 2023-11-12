MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years

Kento Momota is a two-time world champion but his once brilliant career has been in freefall ever since a car crash in January 2020 in Malaysia.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 16:39 IST , Seoul, South Korea - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Momota had won a record-breaking 11 titles in 2019, losing just six of the 73 matches he played and looking every inch a legend in the making.
File Photo: Momota had won a record-breaking 11 titles in 2019, losing just six of the 73 matches he played and looking every inch a legend in the making. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Momota had won a record-breaking 11 titles in 2019, losing just six of the 73 matches he played and looking every inch a legend in the making. | Photo Credit: AP

Former World No. 1 Kento Momota won his first badminton title in two years on Sunday with a victory over Japanese compatriot Koki Watanabe at the Korea Masters.

Now ranked a lowly 52 in the world, Momota won 21-16, 21-15 against the world number 26 in the final in Gwangju.

The Korea Masters did not boast the very top players in the world but the title will be a huge boost to the 29-year-old Momota after a difficult few years.

ALSO READ: Japan’s Kento Momota out of Asian Games 2022 due to injury

Momota is a two-time world champion but his once brilliant career has been in freefall ever since a car crash in January 2020 in Malaysia.

The badminton ace was badly hurt and the driver of the vehicle he was travelling in killed. He had won a record-breaking 11 titles in 2019, losing just six of the 73 matches he played and looking every inch a legend in the making.

But the crash left him with double vision and needing surgery on a bone near his eye.

His last title before Sunday was in Indonesia in November 2021.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kento Momota /

Koki Watanabe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 274/3 (39); Shreyas, Rahul eye late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years
    AFP
  3. Full list of teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025: England makes the cut, Afghanistan to debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli becomes highest run scorer of ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Phenomenon’ Kane basks in praise after record goal run for Bayern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years
    AFP
  2. India wins 18 medals at Japan Para-Badminton International tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Prannoy prefers system over academy ahead of becoming a Tamil Nadu player
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Hunger to stay on top of the game keeps me going, says India’s golden boy of para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 274/3 (39); Shreyas, Rahul eye late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former World No. 1 Momota wins first badminton title in two years
    AFP
  3. Full list of teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025: England makes the cut, Afghanistan to debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NED: Virat Kohli becomes highest run scorer of ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Phenomenon’ Kane basks in praise after record goal run for Bayern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment