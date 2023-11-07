MagazineBuy Print

Prannoy prefers system over academy ahead of becoming a Tamil Nadu player

Prannoy, bronze medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, is looking at a long-term association with TNBA.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 18:44 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Prannoy made it clear that it is not possible to play domestic tournaments with the international schedule being tight and the Paris Olympic qualification events coming up. 
Prannoy made it clear that it is not possible to play domestic tournaments with the international schedule being tight and the Paris Olympic qualification events coming up.
Prannoy made it clear that it is not possible to play domestic tournaments with the international schedule being tight and the Paris Olympic qualification events coming up.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It’s only a matter of time before India’s badminton star H.S. Prannoy, becomes a registered player of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA) has received the No Objection Certificate from Kerala Badminton (Shuttle) Association and is expected to hold a press conference soon to announce the good news.  

But the 31-year-old Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist is looking at a long-term association with TNBA. “I guess for me, it’s a long-term plan I am looking at.

Looking to be associated with the sport for a long time because I can give back to the sport in some way or another. TN has been doing incredibly well in supporting sportspersons. Everyone is super happy with the support system from the State Government and TNBA. I think that’s a big advantage for any of the players training here trying to make a career out of the sport,” Prannoy told  Sportstar here on Tuesday.  

The shuttler made it clear that it is not possible to play domestic tournaments with the international schedule being tight and the Paris Olympic qualification events coming up. 

“We are not looking at a domestic tournament as such. I am looking at how, as a player who has played for a decade at the top level and one who has a lot of ideas... I can try and give to the next generation. If I get a chance, [I] will be glad to represent TN provided things go well in the coming days,” he said. 

The World No. 8 said he will be eager to put up a system in place rather than have an Academy [in Tamil Nadu]. “It is important to have a system in place to see how you can produce more champions and Olympic medallists from the State,” he opined. 

