MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hunger to stay on top of the game keeps me going, says India’s golden boy of para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat

Pramod said that he looking forward to the next tournaments, the Japan Open, Dubai Open and World Championships, which will all be very important for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 20:04 IST , Hyderabad - 6 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
File Photo: Pramod Bhagat successfully defended the gold medal in men’s singles at the recently concluded Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
File Photo: Pramod Bhagat successfully defended the gold medal in men’s singles at the recently concluded Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Pramod Bhagat successfully defended the gold medal in men’s singles at the recently concluded Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu

Para shuttler Pramot Bhagat belongs to a different breed and has the rare distinction of winning a gold in all three Majors – the Paralympics, the World Championships (five gold, two silver and a bronze) and the Para Asian Games (he won a gold and two bronze in the last edition of Para Asiad in China recently).

In a chat with Sportstar, the 35-year-old Pramod shared his thoughts on many aspects of his career

Q: How does it feel to complete a golden treble in the Paralympics, Worlds and Para Asian Games?

A: It is a great feeling personally but also on the other hand I would have loved to improve my performance in men’s and mixed doubles. Having said this, it is a very special achievement for me, and my focus has already shifted to the Paris Paralympics.

Q; How different is this Para Asiad gold? What was the most impressive part of the campaign?

This is special to me as I started the campaign with the aim of retaining my gold. I must say there were a lot of expectations from me. Though I had a very good tournament, the final with Nitesh was much closer than I would have liked it to be.

The most impressive part for me apart from my singles journey is how well the entire contingent performed, we all really stuck together and cheered each other up and encouraged each other.

Q: How do you rate this gold compared to the other two gold medals?

This is a very important medal for me as it has completed my set of gold in consecutive sessions. It is difficult to compare this gold with the other two as each holds a special place in my heart.

This gold will surely boost my confidence towards the Paris Paralympics and has helped me a lot towards the qualifications.

Q: What has been the biggest challenge for you?

I wouldn’t say anything is a big challenge as long as you are continuously at it trying to find solutions. I would want more and more people to take up sports so they can make the country proud.

Q: What keeps you going?

Lots of things, the hunger to stay on top of the game, the success that the game has provided me, the challenges, the hard work, and the hope that I can influence people and encourage people to take up the sport.

Q: What is it that you are still looking to improve?

There is always room for improvement. After every tournament, I sit down with my coach Shiba Das sir and discuss what needs to be worked on and what has worked. Everyone is constantly improving so I need to work harder not only for my game improvement but also trying to figure how to counter my opponent’s game.

Pramod welcomed in Bhubaneswar after he returned from the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the gold medal in men’s singles.
Pramod welcomed in Bhubaneswar after he returned from the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the gold medal in men’s singles. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Pramod welcomed in Bhubaneswar after he returned from the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the gold medal in men’s singles. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu

Q: What are the realistic goals you set for yourself?

Honestly, when I started playing there were no goals, I just wanted to play and enjoy my game and it’s the same even today. I have achieved everything the sport has to offer yet I feel like a newcomer when I start the tournament and want to enjoy that as long as I can.

“I think the way Para-Badminton has been growing in India, it will start to dominate the world in the sport.”Pramod Bhagat on the growth of his sport in the country

Q: What are the major events lined up?

The next tournaments are Japan Open, Dubai Open and World Championships. All three are going to be equally important for Paris Qualifications.

Q: Something about the kind of support you have been getting and are you happy with it?

I have been very lucky in that matter, I have always received a lot of support from the start, whether it’s my family, friends or coach. As the journey progressed more and more people got attached to the journey and the success that I have achieved today is all their success also.

Q: What has been the role of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in your career?

SAI has been an important support system not just for me but also for a lot of athletes like me. They have been at the forefront when it comes to helping the athletes and I am really thankful for all the support I have received from them.

Pramod Bhagat celebrates winning against Daniel Bethell of Team Great Britain in the Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Pramod Bhagat celebrates winning against Daniel Bethell of Team Great Britain in the Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Pramod Bhagat celebrates winning against Daniel Bethell of Team Great Britain in the Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Q: What is your advice for the youngsters?

The advice is simple: keep working hard and never give up. The journey is not going to be simple and there are going to be lots of ups and downs, but you must not give in and quit and keep working towards the goals you have set.

Q: How do you look at the future of para-badminton in India and in the world?

I think there has been a huge boost for Para-Badminton in India and the world. There are so many players who have been coming in and the sport has received a huge boost ever since it has been included in Paralympics. I hope that even men’s doubles are added to the games.

ALSO READ: Long way to go: Despite sparkling performances, Indian para-athletes struggling for basic facilities

I think the way Para-Badminton has been growing in India, it will start to dominate the world in the sport. We are almost there dominating in certain categories but very soon we will dominate the entire sport.

Q: Who is your role model?

I have always said Sachin Tendulkar is my role model, the way he has carried himself on and off the field is something which I look up to. The way he dominated the sport and still worked hard and trained hard shows his dedication and passion and this is something I try to emulate.

Pramod Bhagat holds the Paralympic gold medal with Sachin Tendulkar, whom he considers his idol.
Pramod Bhagat holds the Paralympic gold medal with Sachin Tendulkar, whom he considers his idol. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Pramod Bhagat holds the Paralympic gold medal with Sachin Tendulkar, whom he considers his idol. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Q: What is your favourite pastime?

I love watching movies and hanging out with my friends, whenever I get a chance I either go watch movies or go hang out with friends.

Related Topics

Pramod Bhagat /

Asian Para Games 2023 /

Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Shahidi score fifties as Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hunger to stay on top of the game keeps me going, says India’s golden boy of para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ben Stokes: No sugarcoating the fact that we have had a disastrous ICC World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IPL 2024: BCCI extends player retention deadline to November 26
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup: Australia sweats over the absence of momentum man Maxwell before England clash
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Hunger to stay on top of the game keeps me going, says India’s golden boy of para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Sindhu confirms knee injury, vows to come back ‘firing on all cylinders’ 
    Team Sportstar
  3. How Anupama Upadhyaya applied her Asian Games learnings to bag National Games gold
    Sahil Mathur
  4. French Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag lose, Sindhu retires with knee issue in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shlok, a contemporary of Satwik-Chirag, carves his niche as pioneering USA badminton coach
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahmat, Shahidi score fifties as Afghanistan beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hunger to stay on top of the game keeps me going, says India’s golden boy of para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ben Stokes: No sugarcoating the fact that we have had a disastrous ICC World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  4. IPL 2024: BCCI extends player retention deadline to November 26
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ENG vs AUS, ICC World Cup: Australia sweats over the absence of momentum man Maxwell before England clash
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment