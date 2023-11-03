Hunger to stay on top of the game keeps me going, says India’s golden boy of para-badminton, Pramod Bhagat

Para shuttler Pramot Bhagat belongs to a different breed and has the rare distinction of winning a gold in all three Majors – the Paralympics, the World Championships (five gold, two silver and a bronze) and the Para Asian Games (he won a gold and two bronze in the last edition of Para Asiad in China recently).

In a chat with Sportstar, the 35-year-old Pramod shared his thoughts on many aspects of his career

Q: How does it feel to complete a golden treble in the Paralympics, Worlds and Para Asian Games?

A: It is a great feeling personally but also on the other hand I would have loved to improve my performance in men’s and mixed doubles. Having said this, it is a very special achievement for me, and my focus has already shifted to the Paris Paralympics.

Q; How different is this Para Asiad gold? What was the most impressive part of the campaign?

This is special to me as I started the campaign with the aim of retaining my gold. I must say there were a lot of expectations from me. Though I had a very good tournament, the final with Nitesh was much closer than I would have liked it to be.

"Standing here with my three shining medals, I can't help but feel overwhelmed by the support and encouragement I've received on this journey.



A huge thanks to the Prime Minister of India, the Chief Minister of Odisha, and the Sports Minister of India for believing in me and… pic.twitter.com/fSdQio2Nrm — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) October 28, 2023

The most impressive part for me apart from my singles journey is how well the entire contingent performed, we all really stuck together and cheered each other up and encouraged each other.

Q: How do you rate this gold compared to the other two gold medals?

This is a very important medal for me as it has completed my set of gold in consecutive sessions. It is difficult to compare this gold with the other two as each holds a special place in my heart.

This gold will surely boost my confidence towards the Paris Paralympics and has helped me a lot towards the qualifications.

The Golden Journey Continues !!#Odisha's ace @PramodBhagat83 repeated his 2018 Para Asian Games glory by clinching the 🥇 in the singles category at Hangzhou Asian Para Games.



He has also 2️⃣🥉 in the Games this time, making his own tally of 3 medals. Congratulations, Pramod!… pic.twitter.com/D9rGdRbu0e — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 27, 2023

Q: What has been the biggest challenge for you?

I wouldn’t say anything is a big challenge as long as you are continuously at it trying to find solutions. I would want more and more people to take up sports so they can make the country proud.

Q: What keeps you going?

Lots of things, the hunger to stay on top of the game, the success that the game has provided me, the challenges, the hard work, and the hope that I can influence people and encourage people to take up the sport.

Q: What is it that you are still looking to improve?

There is always room for improvement. After every tournament, I sit down with my coach Shiba Das sir and discuss what needs to be worked on and what has worked. Everyone is constantly improving so I need to work harder not only for my game improvement but also trying to figure how to counter my opponent’s game.

Pramod welcomed in Bhubaneswar after he returned from the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the gold medal in men’s singles. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu

Q: What are the realistic goals you set for yourself?

Honestly, when I started playing there were no goals, I just wanted to play and enjoy my game and it’s the same even today. I have achieved everything the sport has to offer yet I feel like a newcomer when I start the tournament and want to enjoy that as long as I can.

“I think the way Para-Badminton has been growing in India, it will start to dominate the world in the sport.”Pramod Bhagat on the growth of his sport in the country

Q: What are the major events lined up?

The next tournaments are Japan Open, Dubai Open and World Championships. All three are going to be equally important for Paris Qualifications.

Q: Something about the kind of support you have been getting and are you happy with it?

I have been very lucky in that matter, I have always received a lot of support from the start, whether it’s my family, friends or coach. As the journey progressed more and more people got attached to the journey and the success that I have achieved today is all their success also.

Q: What has been the role of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in your career?

SAI has been an important support system not just for me but also for a lot of athletes like me. They have been at the forefront when it comes to helping the athletes and I am really thankful for all the support I have received from them.

Pramod Bhagat celebrates winning against Daniel Bethell of Team Great Britain in the Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Q: What is your advice for the youngsters?

The advice is simple: keep working hard and never give up. The journey is not going to be simple and there are going to be lots of ups and downs, but you must not give in and quit and keep working towards the goals you have set.

Q: How do you look at the future of para-badminton in India and in the world?

I think there has been a huge boost for Para-Badminton in India and the world. There are so many players who have been coming in and the sport has received a huge boost ever since it has been included in Paralympics. I hope that even men’s doubles are added to the games.

I think the way Para-Badminton has been growing in India, it will start to dominate the world in the sport. We are almost there dominating in certain categories but very soon we will dominate the entire sport.

Q: Who is your role model?

I have always said Sachin Tendulkar is my role model, the way he has carried himself on and off the field is something which I look up to. The way he dominated the sport and still worked hard and trained hard shows his dedication and passion and this is something I try to emulate.

Pramod Bhagat holds the Paralympic gold medal with Sachin Tendulkar, whom he considers his idol. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Q: What is your favourite pastime?

I love watching movies and hanging out with my friends, whenever I get a chance I either go watch movies or go hang out with friends.