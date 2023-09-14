MagazineBuy Print

Indian challenge ends in Hong Kong Open badminton

Both the women’s doubles pairs of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, lost in the pre-quarterfinals.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 14:46 IST , Kowloon - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Treesa Jolly with Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, return a shot to South Korea’s Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee during their women’s double semi-final match in the All England Open Badminton Championships.
FILE PHOTO: India's Treesa Jolly with Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, return a shot to South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee during their women's double semi-final match in the All England Open Badminton Championships. | Photo Credit: RUI VIEIRA/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Treesa Jolly with Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, return a shot to South Korea’s Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee during their women’s double semi-final match in the All England Open Badminton Championships. | Photo Credit: RUI VIEIRA/ AP

India’s challenge at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament ended after two women’s doubles pairs lost in the pre-quarterfinals here on Thursday.

The first Indian combination to take the court was Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who were no match for seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ranadhanti of Indonesia, losing 8-21 14-21 in just 36 minutes.

ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal: Paris Olympic qualification tough but retirement is not on mind

Thereafter, all hopes were on Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa to come up with a spirited performance against top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahar of Japan and keep the country’s flag flying but the task was too tall.

The unseeded Indian pair lost 18-21 7-21 in just 38 minutes against Matsumoto and Nagahara to draw curtains on the country’s campaign here.

