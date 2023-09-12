MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newly-crowned Indonesia Masters champion Kiran George fails to enter main draw of Hong Kong Open

George was shown the door by Malaysia’s Jun Hao Leong 20-22, 21-14, 14-21 in the second round of qualification.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 20:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Kerala’s Kiran George in action during the men’s singles semifinal against M. Mithun in the Yonex-Sunrise Mathrubhumi senior National-ranking badminton tournament in Kozhikode on April 20, 2019.
File Photo: Kerala’s Kiran George in action during the men’s singles semifinal against M. Mithun in the Yonex-Sunrise Mathrubhumi senior National-ranking badminton tournament in Kozhikode on April 20, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kerala’s Kiran George in action during the men’s singles semifinal against M. Mithun in the Yonex-Sunrise Mathrubhumi senior National-ranking badminton tournament in Kozhikode on April 20, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India’s Kiran George, who won the Indonesia Masters title last weekend, failed to keep the momentum going as he could not make the main draw, bowing out in the men’s singles qualification round of the Hong Kong Open here on Tuesday.

George was shown the door by Malaysia’s Jun Hao Leong 20-22, 21-14, 14-21 in the second round of qualification. The Indian had earlier defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yu Jen Chi 21-15, 21-17 in the opening round of the qualifiers.

Mithun Manjunath and Ravi also bowed out in the qualifiers of the men’s singles. Both the players lost to Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan.

Also Read: Self-belief was key to Indonesia Masters title: Kiran George

While Manjunath lost 20-22, 15-21 to Gunawan in the opening round, Ravi was shown the door 15-21, 14-21 in the second round by the local shuttler.

In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod progressed to the main draw after her Thai opponent Pitchamon Opatniputh retired midway due to an injury while leading 14-21, 10-11.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand entered the second round of the main draw after beating the Dutch combination of Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen 21-15, 16-21, 21-16 in the opening round.

The other Indian women’s doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hsin Lee and Chun Hsun Teng in the opening round after qualifying for the main draw following a 21-16, 21-14 win over compatriots N Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil.

Related Topics

Kiran George /

Indonesian Open /

Hong Kong Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newly-crowned Indonesia Masters champion Kiran George fails to enter main draw of Hong Kong Open
    PTI
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 26/3 (8) Bumrah, Siraj rattle top-order
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows
    Paul Fein
  4. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Groundstaff’s tireless efforts defy elements in Sri Lanka
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Newly-crowned Indonesia Masters champion Kiran George fails to enter main draw of Hong Kong Open
    PTI
  2. Sindhu trains at PPBA academy for a week to regain form, Vimal says she needs to make technical changes
    PTI
  3. Self-belief was key to Indonesia Masters title: Kiran George
    PTI
  4. Victor Axelsen and An Se Young win China Open 2023 finals
    AFP
  5. Kiran George wins Indonesia Masters to grab second super 100 title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newly-crowned Indonesia Masters champion Kiran George fails to enter main draw of Hong Kong Open
    PTI
  2. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL 26/3 (8) Bumrah, Siraj rattle top-order
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows
    Paul Fein
  4. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Groundstaff’s tireless efforts defy elements in Sri Lanka
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment