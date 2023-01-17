Kento Momota’s poor run on the BWF World Tour continued while Carolina Marin cruised to the second round of the India Open Super 750 with a clinical performance in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In his first tournament in 2023, the Japanese former world no. 1, Momota, made a first-round exit. The two-time world champion suffered a straight-game defeat to Rasmus Gemke. The Dane, ranked 20th in the world, beat Momota 21-15, 21-11 in 49 minutes.

This was Momota’s third consecutive first-round defeat.

In women’s singles, Nozomi Okuhara became the second Japanese singles player to make a first-round exit. Okuhara, a former world champion, went down to former Olympic champion Marin 21-13, 21-18.

Marin will face Ratchanok Intanon in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Intanon, the most successful player at the India Open with three titles, routed Malaysian Goh Jin Wei 21-13, 21-11 in just 27 minutes.

In women’s doubles, India’s N. Sikki Reddy and Shruti Mishra lost to Germany’s Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau.