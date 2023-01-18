On the opening day of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Tuesday, star shuttler and home favourite P.V. Sindhu’s first round exit came as a big shock to the Indian fans.

However, Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal in singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in doubles secured their places in the round of 16 quite comfortably.

On Day 2, India’s Thomas Cup winning star Kidambi Srikanth will have his task cut out against world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen, who won the Malaysia Open Super Series Premier title last week.

Besides Srikanth, youngsters Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action in women’s singles while Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam will play their opening round match in women’s doubles at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Court 1: Order of Play

Indians in action Men’s Singles Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelsen Women’s Doubles Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam vs Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan Women’s Singles Malvika Bansod vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Court 2: Order of Play

Indians in action Women’s Singles Aakarship Kashyap vs Beiwen Zhang Matches to watch out Ng Ka Long Angus vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Kodai Naraoka vs Loh Kean Yew Viktor Axelsen vs Kidambi Srikan

Where can you watch India Open 2023 Day 2 matches in India?

EuroSport India will live telecast the India Open 2023 in India. The live streaming will also be available on the BWF YouTube channel.