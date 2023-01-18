On the opening day of the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Tuesday, star shuttler and home favourite P.V. Sindhu’s first round exit came as a big shock to the Indian fans.
However, Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal in singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand in doubles secured their places in the round of 16 quite comfortably.
On Day 2, India’s Thomas Cup winning star Kidambi Srikanth will have his task cut out against world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen, who won the Malaysia Open Super Series Premier title last week.
Besides Srikanth, youngsters Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action in women’s singles while Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam will play their opening round match in women’s doubles at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall.
Court 1: Order of Play
Court 2: Order of Play
Where can you watch India Open 2023 Day 2 matches in India?
EuroSport India will live telecast the India Open 2023 in India. The live streaming will also be available on the BWF YouTube channel.