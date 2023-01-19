Badminton

India Open 2023, Day 3 schedule: Saina takes on Chen Yufei; Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri in action

India Open 2023, Day 3 Schedule: Indian shuttlers take on the Chinese challenge at K.D. Jadhav Hall in New Delhi.

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 09:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Saina Nehwal returns a shot during her women’s singles match against Cheung Ngan Yi in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 23, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Saina Nehwal returns a shot during her women’s singles match against Cheung Ngan Yi in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the round of 16 of the India Open Super 750 on Wednesday, it will be a battle of supremacy between Indian and Chinese shuttlers.

Lakshya Sen, India’s only remaining hope in men’s singles will be up against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke. Lakshya is the only Indian who is not playing a Chinese opponent today.

Indian badminton legend Saina Nehwal will face Olympic champion Chen Yufei, while India’s biggest hope in doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be fighting for a quarterfinal berth against Olympic silver medal-winning Chinese pair Liu Yuchen-Ou Xuanyi.

Krishna Prasad Garga-Vishnuvardhan Goud is the second men’s doubles pair that will be on in action today, as it takes on Lian Weikeng- Wang Chang.

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will have their task cut out against Malaysia Open champion Zhang Shuxian-Zheng Yu.

Court 1: Order of Play

Indians in Action
Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Ramus Gemke
Women’s Singles: Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei
Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liu Yuchen-Ou Xuanyi

Court 2: Order of Play

Indians in Action
Men’s Doubles: Krishna Prasad Garga-Vishnuvardhan Goud vs Lian Weikeng- Wang Chang
Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand vs Zhang Shuxian-Zheng Yu
Matches to watch out
Viktor Axelsen vs Shai Yuqi
Saina Nehwal vs Chen Yufei
Akane Yamaguchi vs Han Yue
Lakshya Sen vs Ramus Gemke
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Liu Yuchen-Ou Xuanyi

Where can you watch India Open 2023 Day 3 matches in India?

EuroSport India will live telecast the India Open 2023 in India. The live streaming will also be available on the BWF YouTube channel.

