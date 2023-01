The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men’s doubles semifinals of the Malaysia Open after winning the quarterfinals against China at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The pair beat China’s Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi 2-1 in the quarterfinals. While Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost the opening game, they made a comeback in style, winning the next two games 22-20 and 21-9, respectively.

More to follow.