Team India on the way to Suzhou, China, for Sudirman Cup Finals

The 23-member Indian badminton team set off for Suzhou, China, where it will be competing in the highly-anticipated Sudirman Cup finals scheduled from May 14-21.

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI 11 May, 2023 17:07 IST
PV Sindhu is part of the travelling Indian squad in the women’s singles category.

PV Sindhu is part of the travelling Indian squad in the women's singles category.

The Sudirman Cup, also known as World Mixed Team Badminton Championship, is a tournament where countries compete in an intense battle for supremacy.

With a remarkable track record, India has emerged as a strong force in international badminton. Its victory in the Thomas Cup last year followed by its triumph in the Badminton Asia Championship earlier this year has solidified its position as one of the leading badminton power houses in the world.

Extending its full support to Team India in its pursuit of excellence, Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra stated, “We have complete faith in our players and their capabilities. They have proven their courage on numerous occasions, and we believe they have what it takes to conquer the Sudirman Cup. The entire nation is behind them, cheering for their success.”

Indian team
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen) Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap) Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

