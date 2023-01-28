Badminton

Indonesia Masters: Home favourite Jonatan Christie prevails over Shi Yuqi to reach final

The world no. 3 Christie last played a final at the Asian Badminton Championship in May last year when he lost to Lee Zii Jia. The Indonesian last won a BWF World Tour title at the Swiss Open in March 2022.

Team Sportstar
28 January, 2023 13:48 IST
Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie reacts after winning his men’s singles semifinal against China’s Shi Yuqi in the Indonesia Masters at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta on January 28, 2023.

Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie reacts after winning his men’s singles semifinal against China’s Shi Yuqi in the Indonesia Masters at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta on January 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Fourth seed Jonatan Christie reached his first final in almost a year as he prevailed over Shi Yuqi of China 21-13, 15-21, 21-19 in an hour and 13 minutes in the men’s singles semifinal of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Saturday.

Christie, who beat Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals, will face the winner of the second semifinal between Ng ka Long Angus and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

In women’s doubles, the Japanese pairing of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in straight games (21-14, 21-19) to seal their place in the final.

