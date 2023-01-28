Indonesia Masters: Home favourite Jonatan Christie prevails over Shi Yuqi to reach final

Fourth seed Jonatan Christie reached his first final in almost a year as he prevailed over Shi Yuqi of China 21-13, 15-21, 21-19 in an hour and 13 minutes in the men’s singles semifinal of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Saturday.

Christie, who beat Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals, will face the winner of the second semifinal between Ng ka Long Angus and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

The world no. 3 Christie last played a final at the Asian Badminton Championship in May last year when he lost to Lee Zii Jia. The Indonesian last won a BWF World Tour title at the Swiss Open in March 2022.

In women’s doubles, the Japanese pairing of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in straight games (21-14, 21-19) to seal their place in the final.