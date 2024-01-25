MagazineBuy Print

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat bow out of men’s singles competition

Taking on eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, Sen came up with a strong fight but went down 19-21 18-21. He had beaten Weng Hongyang of China in the opening round 24-22 21-15.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 16:34 IST , Jakarta - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India's Lakshya Sen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered straight-game defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to crash out of the men’s singles competition of the Indonesia Masters, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, here on Thursday.

Taking on eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, Sen came up with a strong fight but went down 19-21 18-21. He had beaten Weng Hongyang of China in the opening round 24-22 21-15.

ALSO READ | Satwik-Chirag pair regains World No. 1 ranking

Rajawat was up against Brian Yang of Canada after his conquest over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the first round 21-18 21-19.

Although Rajawat produced a great show in the opening game against the Canadians, it wasn’t enough as he lost 18-21 14-21 to bow out of the competition.

Kiran George now remains the lone Indian in the tournament as he takes on Lu Guangzu of China later in the day in the men’s singles event.

He is coming off a win over Toma Junior Popov of France in the opening round 18-21 21-16 21-19.

Indonesia Masters /

Kiran George /

Lakshya Sen

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

