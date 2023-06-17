Indonesia Open 2023 Semifinal, LIVE Score: Prannoy to face Axelsen; Satwik-Chirag through to finals

June 17, 2023 14:39

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to sail into the men’s doubles semifinals before HS Prannoy entered the last-four stage of men’s singles competition at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Friday.

Prannoy registered a 21-18, 21-16 win over Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

The seventh seeded duo of Satwik and Chirag then displayed a flawless game to outwit Indonesia’s Alfian and Adrianto 21-13 21-13 in 41 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will play Koreans Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo next.

In the final Indian match of the day, seventh seed Prannoy prevailed over Naraoka, seeded third, 21-18 21-16 to book his semifinal berth.

Prannoy will take on top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals.