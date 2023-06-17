Indonesia Open 2023 Semifinal, LIVE Score: Prannoy to face Axelsen; Satwik-Chirag through to finals

- June 17, 2023 16:460-1
Prannoy hits one on the net straight away.
- June 17, 2023 16:41Men’s singles head-to head
The No 1 seeded Dane leads 5-2 over the Indian.
- June 17, 2023 16:40What happened the last time HS Prannoy faced Viktor Axelsen?
The last time HS Prannoy faced Viktor Axelsen, the Indian triumphed 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 at the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 in a group match.
- June 17, 2023 16:37GAME THREE: Score will read as Satwik/Chirag- Kang/Seo (21-18)
Chirag yet again slips but this time the shot aimed at him falls out.
- June 17, 2023 16:3620-18
Chirag slips and is unable to get up and hit.
- June 17, 2023 16:3520-17
Kang hits one out.
- June 17, 2023 16:3217-16
Chirag aims in between Kang’s feet, who is unable to retaliate.
- June 17, 2023 16:2914-13
Satwik falls down and gets up. However, it is Chirag who fails to execute his backhand.
- June 17, 2023 16:2814-12
A similar mistake is made by the Koreans who also fail to read the direction of the shuttle.
- June 17, 2023 16:2713-11
Both Satwik and Chirag leave the shuttle but it lands inside.
- June 17, 2023 16:2512-8
Satwik faults while receiving as he makes a move before his opponent serves.
- June 17, 2023 16:2312-5
Seo falls down yet plays despite sitting on the court, however, fails to connect after standing up.
- June 17, 2023 16:2111-5
Seo is unable to respond after being on the receiving end of the Indian smashes.
- June 17, 2023 16:2010-5
Indians take away five straight points as Seo is unable to come back from his previous shot to hit one near the net.
- June 17, 2023 16:198-5
Back-to-back smashes by Satwik leaves the Koreans flustered and they falter.
- June 17, 2023 16:197-5
The Indians defend well and are able to catch the Koreans off guard.
- June 17, 2023 16:164-4
A rookie service mistake by the Indians. Seems like the pressure is getting better of them.
- June 17, 2023 16:143-1
A fierce down the line smash leaves Seo unable to response.
- June 17, 2023 16:141-1
Chirag seems to have slipped but Satwik fails to notice it and also misses the shuttle.
- June 17, 2023 16:11GAME TWO: Score will read as Satwik/Chirag- Kang/Seo (21-19)
Satwik hits one close to Kang as the Korean misses and India ties game.
- June 17, 2023 16:1020-19
Chirag is unable to retaliate as the Koreans come in hard to reduce the gap.
- June 17, 2023 16:0618-15
After two smashes straight down the line, Kang goes for a cross court as Chirag is unable to connect with it.
- June 17, 2023 16:0516-12
The Koreans catch up but clash with eachother, with neither hitting the shot.
- June 17, 2023 16:0215-9
Koreans challenge a out call but are unsuccessful as the shuttle is seen to go wide off the backline.
- June 17, 2023 16:0214-8
Seo hits one onto the net after receiving a series of body smashes
- June 17, 2023 15:5811-5
In an attempt to deceive his opponent, Chirag goes for a drop shot disguised while jumping. However, the shuttle doesn’t go past the net.
- June 17, 2023 15:5611-4
Satwik seves, but Seo is unable to return it as the shuttle hits the net.
- June 17, 2023 15:556-3
A fast paced flurry of shots near the net leave the Koreans no chance of receiving it.
- June 17, 2023 15:523-1
While Seo hits a backhand, Kang receives a smash which he is unable to return.
- June 17, 2023 15:510-1
Over enthusiatic Chirag Shetty hits one onto the net.
- June 17, 2023 15:48GAME ONE: Score will read as Satwik/Chirag- Kang/Seo (17-21)
The Koreans make smart work as they do not connect with the shuttle which goes out.
- June 17, 2023 15:4817-20
Fast paced shots are exchanged, however, the Indians gain the upper hand.
- June 17, 2023 15:4615-19
Indians find gap on the other side of the court as the Koreans stand on the same side.
- June 17, 2023 15:4413-17
Indians make an effort to reduce the gap.
- June 17, 2023 15:4312-17
Seo attempts a jump smash, however is met with the net.
- June 17, 2023 15:429-16
A 25-shot rally came to an end as Chirag flicked one outside in an attempt to use his backhand.
- June 17, 2023 15:406-14
Satwik is left defending the Korean smashes as he is met with several ones close to his body.
- June 17, 2023 15:386-13
Indians especially Chirag is facing problems in returning the Korean’s service.
- June 17, 2023 15:376-10
A quick counterattack filled with consecutive smashes by Chirag triggered the Koreans to falter.
- June 17, 2023 15:343-9
This time its Chirag who sits down in an attempt to play defense but ends up finding the net.
- June 17, 2023 15:333-6
An unforced error by the Koreans as one finds the net.
- June 17, 2023 15:322-5
Kang’s counter smash left Satwik unable to return using his backhand.
- June 17, 2023 15:312-3
Satwik puts one outside after the the service.
- June 17, 2023 15:25The players enter the court!
Both the teams enter the court.
- June 17, 2023 14:56Men’s doubles head-to-head
Satwik-Chirag holds a narrow 2-1 lead over the South Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae.
- June 17, 2023 14:39PREVIEW:
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto to sail into the men’s doubles semifinals before HS Prannoy entered the last-four stage of men’s singles competition at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Friday.
Prannoy registered a 21-18, 21-16 win over Kodai Naraoka of Japan.
The seventh seeded duo of Satwik and Chirag then displayed a flawless game to outwit Indonesia’s Alfian and Adrianto 21-13 21-13 in 41 minutes.
Satwik and Chirag will play Koreans Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo next.
In the final Indian match of the day, seventh seed Prannoy prevailed over Naraoka, seeded third, 21-18 21-16 to book his semifinal berth.
Prannoy will take on top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the semifinals.
- June 17, 2023 14:14When and where to watch the Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 matches will be available on Sports 18 and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and BWF’s YouTube Channel BWF TV.
