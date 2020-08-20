Badminton Badminton Japan's Olympic doubles champion Takahashi announces retirement Takahashi, 30, cited the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for her decision to step away. Reuters 20 August, 2020 11:57 IST Japan's Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in action during the All England Open Badminton Championships. - REUTERS Reuters 20 August, 2020 11:57 IST Japan's Olympic badminton champion Ayaka Takahashi will not defend her doubles crown with Misaki Matsutomo at next year's Tokyo Games after announcing she will retire at the end of the month.Takahashi and Matsutomo defeated Denmark's Christinna Pedersen and Kamilla Rytter Juhl in the Rio Olympics in 2016 to claim the women's doubles gold medal and secure Japan's first ever badminton title.Takahashi, 30, cited the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for her decision to step away, saying her body might not hold up for another year.“I've decided to end my career on August 31 as I had doubts as to whether my inner fire and body would get through another year,” she told a news conference on Wednesday.“For me it has always been all or nothing. When I train, I train, when I rest, I rest.”Takahashi and Matsutomo were doubles partners for over a decade and last played together at the All England Open in March, where they defeated the top-ranked Chinese pairing of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan en route to the semifinals.“I have no regrets about this decision. I thought the match at the All England could be the last for me as we were not sure at that time whether the Olympic qualifying race would continue,” Takahashi said.“That is why I wanted to play my very best and we managed to beat them. I am proud of my achievements.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos