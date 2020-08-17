Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth resume training at Gopichand academy

World champion P. V. Sindhu resumed training at the SAI-Gopi Chand academy in Hyderabad on Monday. The academy was shut for four days after N. Sikki Reddy and physio Ch. Kiran tested positive for Covid-19. But their second RT-PCR tests done at the academy both came back negative, prompting the resumption of training.

Sindhu, who was the first one to arrive, had a separate training session from 6.30-8.30am with Korean Park Tae-Sang conducting the programme. Once Sindhu was through with her session, World Championships bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth arrived followed by his sparring partner and former World No.1 K. Srikanth.

“It is always a great feeling to be back on the court. We are training within the limitations and with all precautions in place. It is a different kind of experience for sure as we have to be very cautious even though there are no other players training with us,” Sai said.

Chief national coach P. Gopichand downplayed concerns about the possibility of infection. “There is going to be no compromise on implementing all the guidelines suggested in the Standard Operating Procedure prescribed by the SAI (Sports Authority of India),” he said.