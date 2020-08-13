Sikki Reddy, physio at SAI-Gopi Chand Academy test positive for COVID-19

India women’s doubles specialist and shuttler N. Sikki Reddy and physio Dr. C. Kiran, attached to the SAI-Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad, have tested positive for COVID-19.



They also underwent a second test on Thursday just to make sure the results of the first test are correct.



Training will, however, continue at the Academy with all safety norms and precautions implemented strictly as mentioned in the Standard Operating Procedure of the Sports Authority of India.

It may be mentioned here that the Olympic probables including world champion P.V. Sindhu, men’s singles players like B. Sai Praneeth and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth along with Sikki Reddy had started training at Gopi Academy from August 7 after the State

Government had granted permission for re-opening of sports stadia and academies.



As per the SOP, the COVID-19 tests of the shuttlers, coaches and all the staff of the Academy were conducted on August 12. On Wednesday, everyone's report came negative except Sikki and Kiran whose results came out today.



Meanwhile, Sindhu has been having separate training sessions in the morning from 6.30 am to 8.30 am, accompanied by her father P.V. Ramana. The others have separate practice slots too after the world champion gets through with her schedule.