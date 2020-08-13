Badminton Badminton Sikki Reddy, physio at SAI-Gopi Chand Academy test positive for COVID-19 N. Sikki Reddy and physio C. Kiran underwent a second test on Thursday evening just to make sure the results of the first test are correct. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 13 August, 2020 19:59 IST The COVID-19 tests of the Indian shuttlers, including N. Sikki Reddy, were conducted on August 12. - V. V. Subrahmanyam / File Photo V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 13 August, 2020 19:59 IST India women’s doubles specialist and shuttler N. Sikki Reddy and physio Dr. C. Kiran, attached to the SAI-Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad, have tested positive for COVID-19.They also underwent a second test on Thursday just to make sure the results of the first test are correct.Training will, however, continue at the Academy with all safety norms and precautions implemented strictly as mentioned in the Standard Operating Procedure of the Sports Authority of India.READ | Sindhu, Srikanth undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests at Gopichand academy It may be mentioned here that the Olympic probables including world champion P.V. Sindhu, men’s singles players like B. Sai Praneeth and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth along with Sikki Reddy had started training at Gopi Academy from August 7 after the StateGovernment had granted permission for re-opening of sports stadia and academies.As per the SOP, the COVID-19 tests of the shuttlers, coaches and all the staff of the Academy were conducted on August 12. On Wednesday, everyone's report came negative except Sikki and Kiran whose results came out today.Meanwhile, Sindhu has been having separate training sessions in the morning from 6.30 am to 8.30 am, accompanied by her father P.V. Ramana. The others have separate practice slots too after the world champion gets through with her schedule. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos