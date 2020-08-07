Badminton Badminton Sindhu resumes training at Gopi Chand academy under safety net P.V. Sindhu resumed her training along with other stuttlers at the Gopi Chand academy under safety precautions, her first post the COVID-19 lockdown. V.V SUBRAHMANYAM HYDERABAD 07 August, 2020 11:21 IST World Champion P.V. Sindhu, women's doubles specialist N. Sikki Reddy, World Championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth, national coach P. Gopi Chand along with his support staff Park Tae-Sang (top left) and Agus Dwi Santoso at the SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. The shuttlers resumed training after a gap of more than four months. - V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM V.V SUBRAHMANYAM HYDERABAD 07 August, 2020 11:21 IST World Champion P.V. Sindhu began her first training session on Friday after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sent a communication to all badminton Olympic probables to attend a coaching camp at the SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad. Taking safety measures to the next level, Sindhu sent her car to ferry coach Park Tae-Sang to the academy. This was the first training session post the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Sindhu, who arrived at 6.30 AM along with her father P.V. Ramana, had a full-length badminton training session at the academy. The ace shuttler does her fitness training at the Suchitra Academy coached by her trainer M. Srikanth Verma. Sindhu, Srikanth among top shuttlers to resume training from Friday Chief national coach P. Gopi Chand and support staff member Agus Dwi Santoso joined Park in a session of badminton which also saw Sindhu engage in one-versus-two sparring and then one-on-one with Gopi Chand and Park separately.The entire venue was sanitised and no other staff members were permitted inside, including the media. “I felt pretty comfortable. Didn’t feel any great difference in playing here after such a long gap. As I said, I should be okay in just two weeks. It is all about getting the rhythm and I am confident of getting it back at the earliest,” Sindhu told Sportstar.“Essentially, since I have been working a lot on physical fitness during the lockdown, it was comparatively easy for me to get the feel of such a long session in badminton with a lot of ease," she added. Speaking on sending their personal car to pick coach Park, Sindhu's father Ramana said: “Yes, we have given our car to the coach Park so that he can avoid travelling in a cab for the training sessions. We just didn’t want to take any risk in any issue. Safety of everyone is top priority for us. Earlier, it was a different kind of experience for the star shuttlers including World Championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth who was the second to come to the venue followed by women’s doubles specialist N. Sikki Reddy. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos