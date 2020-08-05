Meet P.V. Sindhu, the painter

World champion P.V. Sindhu is a touch artist not just with the racket but with a paint brush too. The 25-year-old champion shuttler is into painting since the coronavirus-induced lockdown and she seems to be enjoying the new-found passion.

“I used to do little of painting during my school days. But now I am a bit more serious about it, thanks to the lockdown. I am able to find time as there is not much of travelling to do during this pandemic,” Sindhu informed Sportstar.

Some of her paintings were on display at the Suchitra Academy on Wednesday.

“There is nothing like any specific subject I would prefer to paint. It can be anything like nature or birds. I thought it is one of the better ways to relax during these testing times,” Sindhu said.

“Well, I am not that professional to draw portraits but would love to draw one of my favourite – nephew Aryan (her elder sister’s son). He is a big stressbuster for me and gives all of us real fun time. The kind of break we look for after a daylong grind,” said the Rio Olympics silver medallist, who also learnt cooking during the lockdown.

“Apart from cooking, painting can also be a serious routine for me in the days to come whenever I find time,” she concluded.