Badminton Badminton India gets favourable draw in Thomas and Uber Cup In Thomas Cup, India is in Group 'C' with host Denmark, Germany and Algeria. In the Uber Cup, the Indian women are in Group 'D' with China, France and Germany. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 03 August, 2020 16:06 IST The Thomas Cup and Uber Cup has been scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark, from October 3 to 11. - REUTERS Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 03 August, 2020 16:06 IST India holds a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team badminton championship scheduled at Aarhus, Denmark, from October 3 to 11.Following the draw for the premier team event made in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, India is in Group 'C' with host Denmark, Germany and Algeria in the Thomas Cup. In the Uber Cup, the Indian women are in Group 'D' in the company of China, France and Germany.READ: BWF cancels four more events due to COVID-19 pandemicSince two teams from each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals, India will be the favourite against two lower-ranked teams in its group matches, in both sections.However, since the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has not been able to restart the events as per its revised schedule of events owing to the spread of COVID-19, it remains to be seen whether Thomas Cup and Uber Cup will be held in October. The groups: Thomas CupGroup A: Indonesia, Malaysia, England and Netherlands.Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, France and Australia.Group C: India, Denmark. Germany and Algeria.Group D: Japan, Korea, Thailand and Canada.Uber CupGroup A: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Spain and Egypt.Group B: Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia.Group C: Thailand, Denmark, Canada and Scotland.Group D: China, India, France and Germany.