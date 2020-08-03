India gets favourable draw in Thomas and Uber Cup

India holds a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team badminton championship scheduled at Aarhus, Denmark, from October 3 to 11.



Following the draw for the premier team event made in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, India is in Group ‘C’ with host Denmark, Germany and Algeria in the Thomas Cup. In the Uber Cup, the Indian women are in Group ‘D’ in the company of China, France and Germany.

Since two teams from each of the four groups advance to the quarterfinals, India will be the favourite against two lower-ranked teams in its group matches, in both sections.



However, since the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has not been able to restart the events as per its revised schedule of events owing to the spread of COVID-19, it remains to be seen whether Thomas Cup and Uber Cup will be held in October.

