Sindhu, Srikanth among top shuttlers to resume training from Friday

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sent a communication on Thursday to all badminton Olympic probables to attend a coaching camp at SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad from August 7.

Lead shuttlers including world champion P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth, Saina Nehwal, doubles specialists R. Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy will be attending the camp.

However, doubles players may not start training immediately as except Sikki Reddy all others are based out of Hyderabad.

Even Srikanth, now stuck in Guntur, may not be able to begin training from Friday.

For his part, chief national coach P. Gopi Chand is ensuring that all safety guidelines as prescribed in the Standard operating Procedure (SOP) by SAI are in place.

"We are in no mood to rush things for sure. It will be a slow process with safety of everyone being top priority. And, definitely the Academy is not open for anyone else other than the Olympic probables," Gopi Chand said.