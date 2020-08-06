Badminton Badminton Sindhu, Srikanth among top shuttlers to resume training from Friday Chief national coach P. Gopi Chand is ensuring that all safety guidelines as prescribed in the Standard operating Procedure (SOP) by SAI are in place. V.V. Subrahmanyam 06 August, 2020 19:39 IST P.V. Sindhu during a workout session along with trainer M. Srikanth Verma at the Suchitra Academy in Hyderabad. - V.V. Subrahmanyam V.V. Subrahmanyam 06 August, 2020 19:39 IST Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sent a communication on Thursday to all badminton Olympic probables to attend a coaching camp at SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad from August 7.Lead shuttlers including world champion P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth, Saina Nehwal, doubles specialists R. Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy will be attending the camp.However, doubles players may not start training immediately as except Sikki Reddy all others are based out of Hyderabad.Even Srikanth, now stuck in Guntur, may not be able to begin training from Friday.For his part, chief national coach P. Gopi Chand is ensuring that all safety guidelines as prescribed in the Standard operating Procedure (SOP) by SAI are in place."We are in no mood to rush things for sure. It will be a slow process with safety of everyone being top priority. And, definitely the Academy is not open for anyone else other than the Olympic probables," Gopi Chand said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos