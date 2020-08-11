Badminton Badminton Sindhu, Srikanth undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests at Gopichand academy P.V. Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth, K. Srikanth, N.Sikki Reddy undergo COVID-19 tests, which is part of the SOP mandated by the Sports Authority of India. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 11 August, 2020 22:17 IST World Champion P.V. Sindhu, women's doubles specialist N. Sikki Reddy, World Championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth, national coach P. Gopi Chand along with his support staff Park Tae-Sang (top left) and Agus Dwi Santoso at the SAI Gopi Chand Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. The shuttlers resumed training after a gap of more than four months. - V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 11 August, 2020 22:17 IST Olympic probables and support staff at SAI-Gopichand Academy underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.The lead shuttlers include world champion P.V. Sindhu, world championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth, former world No.1 K. Srikanth and women's doubles specialist N.Sikki Reddy. The support staff including chief national coach P. Gopichand, SAI-hired foreign coach Park Tae-Sang were also tested.READ: Sindhu resumes training at Gopi Chand academy under safety netThis is part of the Standard Operating Procedure mandated by the Sports Authority of India for the Olympic probables, who started training at the academy last week. Even Sindhu's father, P.V. Ramana, had also taken the test.London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and her husband and former Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist P. Kashyap are training at another private academy and are expected to join Gopi Academy after a few more days. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos