Sindhu, Srikanth undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests at Gopichand academy

Olympic probables and support staff at SAI-Gopichand Academy underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

The lead shuttlers include world champion P.V. Sindhu, world championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth, former world No.1 K. Srikanth and women's doubles specialist N.Sikki Reddy. The support staff including chief national coach P. Gopichand, SAI-hired foreign coach Park Tae-Sang were also tested.

This is part of the Standard Operating Procedure mandated by the Sports Authority of India for the Olympic probables, who started training at the academy last week. Even Sindhu's father, P.V. Ramana, had also taken the test.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and her husband and former Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist P. Kashyap are training at another private academy and are expected to join Gopi Academy after a few more days.