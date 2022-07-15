Badminton

KBA open to amending constitution to find middle ground

At the Executive Committee meeting on Friday, it was decided to take legal opinion before proceeding further.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 15 July, 2022 20:46 IST
BENGALURU 15 July, 2022 20:46 IST
Representative Image: The BAI had taken exception to the constitution of the KBA Executive Committee where life members are in a majority compared to district association representatives. 

Representative Image: The BAI had taken exception to the constitution of the KBA Executive Committee where life members are in a majority compared to district association representatives.  | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

At the Executive Committee meeting on Friday, it was decided to take legal opinion before proceeding further.

Two days after its disaffiliation, the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA), after its Executive Committee Meeting on Friday, has decided to explore ways to amend its Constitution and bring it in line with Badminton Association of India (BAI) requirements.

The BAI had taken exception to the constitution of the KBA Executive Committee where life members are in a majority compared to district association representatives. KBA’s plan to protect members’ interests by forming a separate badminton-only body and ensuring compliance with BAI bylaws there didn’t find favour.

Also Read
Singapore Open: Sindhu beats Han in thriller, makes semis; Saina, Prannoy lose in QFs

The KBA has thus moved to find a middle ground within the existing Association structure, which may mean that members might have to put up with a few restrictions like reduced access to badminton courts etc.

“It’s a balancing act,” said a KBA official. “Our primary concern is players’ welfare but members bring close to 30% of the revenues through subscriptions and such. So, we are accountable to them too. But we have to come out with a solution. We will be consulting a few lawyers in the next few days to see how this can be done.”

The official also conceded that going forward it will become mandatory for all State associations to follow the Government of India Sports Code, in letter and spirit. “We are adhering to it with respect to the affiliation of districts and such. But we might have to amend our bylaws so that district members have more voting rights than life members.”

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
BAI
 Trending Videos

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Indians at Glasgow: How they stack up

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us