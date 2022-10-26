Badminton

Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen in straight games

This is Srikanth’s second successive win over Lakshya Sen. Last year at the BWF World Championships, Srikanth defeated Lakshya in the semifinal.

PTI
PARIS 26 October, 2022 21:54 IST
PARIS 26 October, 2022 21:54 IST
Kidambi Srikanth wins the first round of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament on October 26, 2022.

Kidambi Srikanth wins the first round of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament on October 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Badminton Photo

This is Srikanth’s second successive win over Lakshya Sen. Last year at the BWF World Championships, Srikanth defeated Lakshya in the semifinal.

Kidambi Srikanth prevailed over Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian duel to advance to the men’s singles second round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Also Read
French Open: Sameer, Prannoy advance with three-game wins over Ginting, Daren

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver winner, beat junior compatriot Sen 21-18, 21-18 in a first round match that lasted 46 minutes.

This was only the second career match between the top two Indian shuttlers. Sen had lost to his senior compatriot in their earlier meeting at the semifinals of the 2021 World Championships to settle for a bronze medal.

Srikanth next faces the winner of the first round match between Rasmus Gemke of Denmark and Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us