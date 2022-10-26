Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen in straight games

Kidambi Srikanth prevailed over Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian duel to advance to the men’s singles second round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver winner, beat junior compatriot Sen 21-18, 21-18 in a first round match that lasted 46 minutes.

This was only the second career match between the top two Indian shuttlers. Sen had lost to his senior compatriot in their earlier meeting at the semifinals of the 2021 World Championships to settle for a bronze medal.

Srikanth next faces the winner of the first round match between Rasmus Gemke of Denmark and Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.