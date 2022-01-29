Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod to lead India at Asia Team Championships

Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod will lead the Indian men's and women's teams, respectively, at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia, next month.

Lakshya Sen won the India Open Super 500 title in New Delhi earlier this month, while Malvika Bansod finished as runner-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 championship in Lucknow six days later.

In the last Asia Team Championships in Manila, Philippines, the Indian men's team had won the bronze medal while the women's team had to be withdrawn most players weren't willing to travel amid the pandemic.

The championships will be held from February 15 to 20.