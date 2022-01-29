More Sports Badminton Badminton Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod to lead India at Asia Team Championships Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod will lead the Indian men's and women's teams, respectively, at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia next month. Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 14:22 IST Lakshya Sen won the - PTI Team Sportstar 29 January, 2022 14:22 IST Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod will lead the Indian men's and women's teams, respectively, at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia, next month.Lakshya Sen won the India Open Super 500 title in New Delhi earlier this month, while Malvika Bansod finished as runner-up at the Syed Modi International Super 300 championship in Lucknow six days later.In the last Asia Team Championships in Manila, Philippines, the Indian men's team had won the bronze medal while the women's team had to be withdrawn most players weren't willing to travel amid the pandemic.The championships will be held from February 15 to 20.THE TEAMS MenSingles: Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Raghu M.Doubles: P. S. Ravi Krishna/Uday Kumar Shankar Prasad, Amsakarunan Hariharan/Ruban Kumar, Dingku Singh Konthoujam/Manjit Singh Khwairakpam WomenSingles: Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Tara ShahDoubles: Simran Singhi/Khushi Gupta, V. Nila/Arubala, Aarthi Sara Sunil/Riza Mahreen. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :