LIVE Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie, BWF All England Badminton Championship: Match updates, commentary, score, where to watch

Follow live updates of the BWF All England Championship men’s singles semifinal clash between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie

Updated : Mar 16, 2024 19:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Sen produced a brilliant comeback win over Lee Zii Jia in the quarterfinal (20-22, 21-16, 21-19) to book his place in the All England Championships semis. 
Sen produced a brilliant comeback win over Lee Zii Jia in the quarterfinal (20-22, 21-16, 21-19) to book his place in the All England Championships semis.
lightbox-info

Sen produced a brilliant comeback win over Lee Zii Jia in the quarterfinal (20-22, 21-16, 21-19) to book his place in the All England Championships semis.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the BWF All England Championship men’s singles semifinal clash between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie.

  • March 16, 2024 19:38
    PREVIEW

    Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in a semifinal clash of the 2024 All-England Badminton Championships on Saturday. 


    The 22-year-old Sen produced a brilliant comeback win over Lee Zii Jia in the quarterfinal (20-22, 21-16, 21-19) to book his place in the All England Championships semis. 


    The two players last met in the 2023 Japan Open semifinal, which Lakshya lost 15-21, 21-13, 16-21.


    Sen, who is India’s sole hope in the competition, will play in his second consecutive semifinal after the French Open last week. 


    Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand are the only two Indians to have won the All England Championship in 1980 and 2001, respectively. 


    When and where will the All England Championship semifinal clash between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie start?


    The semifinal match between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie is expected to start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 16 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The match will happen after the women’s singles match between An Se Young and Akane Yamaguchi. 


    How to watch the All England Championship semifinal clash between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie?


    The match can be live-streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website. Viewers can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sports18 network. 

