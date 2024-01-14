Malaysia Open men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag, Liang-Wang win one game each

Key Updates
- January 14, 2024 15:4321-9, 18-21, 1-0
Third game begins with the Indians getting the first point
- January 14, 2024 15:41Wang-Liang wins second game
And the Chinese pair restores parity with two back to back points. Takes the second game 21-18
- January 14, 2024 15:4021-9, 18-20
Game point for China as Satwik’s makes a service error
- January 14, 2024 15:3921-9, 18-19
An unsuccessful challenge from China as India reduces the deficit to just one
- January 14, 2024 15:3821-9, 17-19
Wang anticipates Chirag’s drop and counters with a smash
- January 14, 2024 15:3821-9, 16-18
Satwik-Chirag pulls one back as Wang’s attempted drop finds the net
- January 14, 2024 15:3721-9, 15-18
Satwik’s lob goes over the line
- January 14, 2024 15:3621-9, 15-17
The deficit is now cut to just two points as Chirag plays his drop to perfection
- January 14, 2024 15:3621-9, 14-17
Liang squanders an easy chance as he finds the net as well
- January 14, 2024 15:3621-9, 13-17
Satwik-Chirag get a point as Liang finds the net
- January 14, 2024 15:3521-9, 12-16
Satwik finds the net this time in one of the longer rallies of this game
- January 14, 2024 15:3421-9, 12-15
Three point lead again for the chinese pair as Chirag finds the net
- January 14, 2024 15:3321-9, 12-14
Another shot finds the net but this time it’s Liang. Make that two consecutive points for the Indians as Chirag gets his smash right
- January 14, 2024 15:3321-9, 10-14
Satwik’s lob goes over the backline
- January 14, 2024 15:3221-9, 10-13
Wang finds the net and that’s a point for the Indians
- January 14, 2024 15:3121-9, 9-12
The deficit is reduced to three now as Satwik’s shot misses both his opponents
- January 14, 2024 15:3121-9, 8-12
Liang, after a first failed smash attempt, gets the second one right on the money as the Chinese pair collect a point
- January 14, 2024 15:3021-9, 8-11
The Indians manage to secure two consecutive points after the break
- January 14, 2024 15:2921-9, 6-11
Liang-Wang pair goes into the break with a 5-point lead.
- January 14, 2024 15:2821-9, 6-10
The Chinese pair managed to win a point only for Liang to make a service error
- January 14, 2024 15:2721-9, 5-8
Sloppy from Wang. He tries a cross court smash but finds the net eventually
- January 14, 2024 15:2721-9, 4-8
Point finally for the Indians. Satwik found an opening as Liang lifted one high and the Indian smashed it hard to collect a point
- January 14, 2024 15:2621-9, 2-8
Another couple of points for the top seeds. Chirag with the error this time as well as his lob is misdirected
- January 14, 2024 15:2521-9, 2-5
Three points on the trot for the Chinese. The last one came from a smash from Liang, which Chirag deflected away
- January 14, 2024 15:2421-9, 2-2
Liang’s lob goes over the backline
- January 14, 2024 15:2321-9, 1-1
Mediocre serve from Liang as he finds the net to concede a point
- January 14, 2024 15:2221-9, 0-1
Second game begins. The Indians to serve first. Chirag hits one away as the Chinese pair takes the first point
- January 14, 2024 15:20Satwik-Chirag 21-9 Liang-Keng
The opening game belongs to the Indians and this has been nothing short of a domination! They take the first game 21-8!
- January 14, 2024 15:1919-8
Superb return from Satwik that surprises Keng as the latter misses to put racket on the shuttle
- January 14, 2024 15:1818-8
One point each for both the sides but the Indians are right at the top with a 10 point cushion
- January 14, 2024 15:1717-6
Pure domination this from the Indians. They get another point as Satwik plays a tactical high lob
- January 14, 2024 15:1716-6
After conceding yet another point, the Chinese pair finally manage to pull one back as Keng’s smash eludes Satwik
- January 14, 2024 15:1513-5
Two points on the trot for the Indians, the last of which was a cross court lob from Chirag
- January 14, 2024 15:1411-5
Chirag gets two back to back smashes towards him and squanders to counter the second one
- January 14, 2024 15:1311-4
Point for the Indians as they go into the break with a 7-point lead!
- January 14, 2024 15:1310-4
Liang moves across the court and dishes out a smash to collect a much needed point
- January 14, 2024 15:1210-3
The umpire rules Chirag’s lob as wide but the Indians get a point after a successful review
- January 14, 2024 15:129-3
Chirag’s reflexes help the Indians fetch a point. He countered two smashes from the opposition
- January 14, 2024 15:118-3
Chirag capitalises on Liang’s high lob and plays an powerful smash to collect a point
- January 14, 2024 15:117-3
Chirag’s serve falls just away from the center line as the Chinese pair pull one back
- January 14, 2024 15:105-1
The Chinese pair pulled one back but a superb drop from Satwik forces Liang to find the net as the Indians continue to maintain a 4 point lead
- January 14, 2024 15:094-0
Three consecutive points for SatChi, last of which came from a powerful smash from Chirag
- January 14, 2024 15:08Satwik/Chirag 1-0 Liang Keng
Keng tries to chip one over Satwik but overhits it as the shuttle goes beyond the backline. First points on the board for the Indians
- January 14, 2024 14:59Up next
The most awaited clash where Satwik-Chirag takes on top seeded Chinese pair of Liang-Keng is just under five minutes away
- January 14, 2024 14:53Head-to-head
This will be Satwik and Chirag’s fifth meeting as a pair against the Chinese pair. In the four previous meetings, the pair from China, who beat Satwik-Chirag in last year’s Malaysia Open semifinal, hold a 3-1 advantage over the Indian duo.
- January 14, 2024 14:47Other scores from the final
Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JAP) bt Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun (KOR) 21-18, 21-15
An Se Young (KOR) bt Tai Tzu Ying (TW) 10-21, 21-10, 21-18
Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) bt Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu (CHN) 21-18, 21-18
Andres Antonsen (NOR) bt Shi Yu Qi (CHN) 21-14, 21-13
- January 14, 2024 14:40SatChi’s road to final
Round of 32 - Beat Indonesia’s Fikri/Maulana 21-18, 21-19
Round of 16 - Beat France’s Laber/Corvee 21-11, 21-18
Quarterfinal - Beat China’s He/Ren 21-11, 21-8
Semifinal - Beat South Korea’s Kang/Seo 21-18, 22-20
- January 14, 2024 14:30Streaming/telecast information
The Malaysia Open men’s doubles final between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang will be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website. The match will also be telecast live on Sports 18.
