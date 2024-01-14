MagazineBuy Print

Malaysia Open men’s doubles Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag, Liang-Wang win one game each

Malaysia Open 2024 final LIVE score: Follow for the live updates and scores of the Malaysia Open men’s doubles final between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang. 

Updated : Jan 14, 2024 15:43 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right and Chirag Shetty competes during the men's doubles badminton semifinal match against South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.AP/PTI(AP01_13_2024_000335B)
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right and Chirag Shetty competes during the men's doubles badminton semifinal match against South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.AP/PTI(AP01_13_2024_000335B) | Photo Credit: KIEN HUO
lightbox-info

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right and Chirag Shetty competes during the men's doubles badminton semifinal match against South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.AP/PTI(AP01_13_2024_000335B) | Photo Credit: KIEN HUO

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Malaysia Open men’s doubles final between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang. 

  • January 14, 2024 15:43
    21-9, 18-21, 1-0

    Third game begins with the Indians getting the first point

  • January 14, 2024 15:41
    Wang-Liang wins second game

    And the Chinese pair restores parity with two back to back points. Takes the second game 21-18

  • January 14, 2024 15:40
    21-9, 18-20

    Game point for China as Satwik’s makes a service error

  • January 14, 2024 15:39
    21-9, 18-19

    An unsuccessful challenge from China as India reduces the deficit to just one

  • January 14, 2024 15:38
    21-9, 17-19

    Wang anticipates Chirag’s drop and counters with a smash

  • January 14, 2024 15:38
    21-9, 16-18

    Satwik-Chirag pulls one back as Wang’s attempted drop finds the net

  • January 14, 2024 15:37
    21-9, 15-18

    Satwik’s lob goes over the line

  • January 14, 2024 15:36
    21-9, 15-17

    The deficit is now cut to just two points as Chirag plays his drop to perfection

  • January 14, 2024 15:36
    21-9, 14-17

    Liang squanders an easy chance as he finds the net as well 

  • January 14, 2024 15:36
    21-9, 13-17

    Satwik-Chirag get a point as Liang finds the net

  • January 14, 2024 15:35
    21-9, 12-16

    Satwik finds the net this time in one of the longer rallies of this game 

  • January 14, 2024 15:34
    21-9, 12-15

    Three point lead again for the chinese pair as Chirag finds the net

  • January 14, 2024 15:33
    21-9, 12-14

    Another shot finds the net but this time it’s Liang. Make that two consecutive points for the Indians as Chirag gets his smash right

  • January 14, 2024 15:33
    21-9, 10-14

    Satwik’s lob goes over the backline

  • January 14, 2024 15:32
    21-9, 10-13

    Wang finds the net and that’s a point for the Indians

  • January 14, 2024 15:31
    21-9, 9-12

    The deficit is reduced to three now as Satwik’s shot misses both his opponents

  • January 14, 2024 15:31
    21-9, 8-12

    Liang, after a first failed smash attempt, gets the second one right on the money as the Chinese pair collect a point

  • January 14, 2024 15:30
    21-9, 8-11

    The Indians manage to secure two consecutive points after the break

  • January 14, 2024 15:29
    21-9, 6-11

    Liang-Wang pair goes into the break with a 5-point lead. 

  • January 14, 2024 15:28
    21-9, 6-10

    The Chinese pair managed to win a point only for Liang to make a service error

  • January 14, 2024 15:27
    21-9, 5-8

    Sloppy from Wang. He tries a cross court smash but finds the net eventually

  • January 14, 2024 15:27
    21-9, 4-8

    Point finally for the Indians. Satwik found an opening as Liang lifted one high and the Indian smashed it hard to collect a point 

  • January 14, 2024 15:26
    21-9, 2-8

    Another couple of points for the top seeds. Chirag with the error this time as well as his lob is misdirected 

  • January 14, 2024 15:25
    21-9, 2-5

    Three points on the trot for the Chinese. The last one came from a smash from Liang, which Chirag deflected away

  • January 14, 2024 15:24
    21-9, 2-2

    Liang’s lob goes over the backline 

  • January 14, 2024 15:23
    21-9, 1-1

    Mediocre serve from Liang as he finds the net to concede a point 

  • January 14, 2024 15:22
    21-9, 0-1

    Second game begins. The Indians to serve first. Chirag hits one away as the Chinese pair takes the first point

  • January 14, 2024 15:20
    Satwik-Chirag 21-9 Liang-Keng

    The opening game belongs to the Indians and this has been nothing short of a domination! They take the first game 21-8! 

  • January 14, 2024 15:19
    19-8

    Superb return from Satwik that surprises Keng as the latter misses to put racket on the shuttle

  • January 14, 2024 15:18
    18-8

    One point each for both the sides but the Indians are right at the top with a 10 point cushion

  • January 14, 2024 15:17
    17-6

    Pure domination this from the Indians. They get another point as Satwik plays a tactical high lob 

  • January 14, 2024 15:17
    16-6

    After conceding yet another point, the Chinese pair finally manage to pull one back as Keng’s smash eludes Satwik

  • January 14, 2024 15:15
    13-5

    Two points on the trot for the Indians, the last of which was a cross court lob from Chirag

  • January 14, 2024 15:14
    11-5

    Chirag gets two back to back smashes towards him and squanders to counter the second one

  • January 14, 2024 15:13
    11-4

    Point for the Indians as they go into the break with a 7-point lead! 

  • January 14, 2024 15:13
    10-4

    Liang moves across the court and dishes out a smash to collect a much needed point

  • January 14, 2024 15:12
    10-3

    The umpire rules Chirag’s lob as wide but the Indians get a point after a successful review 

  • January 14, 2024 15:12
    9-3

    Chirag’s reflexes help the Indians fetch a point. He countered two smashes from the opposition 

  • January 14, 2024 15:11
    8-3

    Chirag capitalises on Liang’s high lob and plays an powerful smash to collect a point

  • January 14, 2024 15:11
    7-3

    Chirag’s serve falls just away from the center line as the Chinese pair pull one back

  • January 14, 2024 15:10
    5-1

    The Chinese pair pulled one back but a superb drop from Satwik forces Liang to find the net as the Indians continue to maintain a 4 point lead 

  • January 14, 2024 15:09
    4-0

    Three consecutive points for SatChi, last of which came from a powerful smash from Chirag

  • January 14, 2024 15:08
    Satwik/Chirag 1-0 Liang Keng

    Keng tries to chip one over Satwik but overhits it as the shuttle goes beyond the backline. First points on the board for the Indians

  • January 14, 2024 14:59
    Up next

    The most awaited clash where Satwik-Chirag takes on top seeded Chinese pair of Liang-Keng is just under five minutes away

  • January 14, 2024 14:53
    Head-to-head

    This will be Satwik and Chirag’s fifth meeting as a pair against the Chinese pair. In the four previous meetings, the pair from China, who beat Satwik-Chirag in last year’s Malaysia Open semifinal, hold a 3-1 advantage over the Indian duo. 

  • January 14, 2024 14:47
    Other scores from the final

    Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JAP) bt Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun (KOR) 21-18, 21-15

    An Se Young (KOR) bt Tai Tzu Ying (TW) 10-21, 21-10, 21-18

    Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) bt Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu (CHN) 21-18, 21-18

    Andres Antonsen (NOR) bt Shi Yu Qi (CHN) 21-14, 21-13

  • January 14, 2024 14:40
    SatChi’s road to final

    Round of 32 - Beat Indonesia’s Fikri/Maulana 21-18, 21-19

    Round of 16 - Beat France’s Laber/Corvee 21-11, 21-18

    Quarterfinal - Beat China’s He/Ren 21-11, 21-8

    Semifinal - Beat South Korea’s Kang/Seo 21-18, 22-20

  • January 14, 2024 14:30
    Streaming/telecast information

    The Malaysia Open men’s doubles final between India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang will be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website. The match will also be telecast live on Sports 18. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

