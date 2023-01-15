Akane Yamaguchi, the reigning world champion, registered a come-from-behind win over world no. 4 An Se Young to clinch the Malaysia Open Super 1000 women’s singles title. It was Yamaguchi’s first Super Series Premier title in seven years.

The world no. 1 Japanese, who won the season-ending World Tour Finals in December, prevailed over Young in a three-game thriller that lasted for an hour and nine minutes.

Yamaguchi won her maiden Super Series Premier title at the China Open in 2017.

On Sunday, in Kuala Lumpur, Yamaguchi, after dropping the first game 12-21, bounced back to win the tightly fought second game 21-19 before sealing the contest 21-11 in the third.

Chinese pairings dominate doubles

Meanwhile, Chinese domination in doubles continued.

Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan, the world no. 1 pairing in women’s doubles, blew away South Korea’s Baek Hana-Lee Yulim 21-16, 21-10 in 52 minutes.

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the first players to top the podium in 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣. 🇨🇳💪



It's going to be a great season! 🤗#BWFWorldTour#MalaysiaOpen2023



📸 @badmintonphotopic.twitter.com/QkNJerL7fP — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 15, 2023

In mixed doubles, the world no. 1 pairing of Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong, carrying on their last season’s dominating display, claimed the season’s first Super Series Premier title.

Zheng-Huang beat Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-19, 21-11 in 44 minutes. Last season, the Chinese pairing won an overwhelming nine Super Series titles on the World Tour.