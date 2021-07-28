Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away aged 88

Indian badminton legend Nandu Natekar passed away aged 88 in Pune on Wednesday (July 28).

One of the earliest names to make a mark in Indian badminton, Natekar was the first Indian player to win an overseas tournament when he clinched the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

In 1954, Natekar reached the quarterfinals of the All England Open and later in 1980 and 1981, he won the veterans event of the competition, in the doubles category.

Natekar was also the first recipient in sports of the Arjuna Award in 1961 and represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.

He won the national badminton title in Men's Singles and Men's Doubles six times and won the Mixed Doubles national title, five times.

Natekar's son Gaurav Natekar later represented India in tennis and won gold in the doubles event with Leander Paes at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.

