Badminton Badminton Sai Praneeth pulls out of Thomas and Uber Cup The 28-year-old said does not want to aggravate his knee injury and will give it some attention and break before resuming the competitive circuit. V. V. Subramanyam Hyderabad 09 September, 2020 19:17 IST Sai Praneeth cited discomfort in the right knee as the reason for his withdrawal. World championship bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth has pulled out of the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship to be held in Denmark from October 3 to 11.The World No. 13 cited discomfort in the right knee as the reason for his withdrawal."I got some pain when I resumed training last month. Took a break for a few days and then started again only to see the pain recur," Sai informed.READ | P.V. Sindhu to play in Thomas and Uber Cup "So, when the pain is off and on, I consulted a doctor who conducted an MRI and suggested that I focus on strengthening my muscles before going all out," he said."It is certainly not an injury but I didn't want to aggravate it on the Denmark trip. It needs some attention and break before resuming the competitive circuit," Sai said."May be, after a few days, I will start training again but the goal is to be completely fit for the Asian circuit around November," he concluded.